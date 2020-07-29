e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 29, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / HD Kumaraswamy’s Rajasthan comment sparks Twitter war with Congress

HD Kumaraswamy’s Rajasthan comment sparks Twitter war with Congress

Janata Dal (Secular) leader H DKumaraswamy and the Congress sparred over Twitter on Wednesday.

india Updated: Jul 29, 2020 20:33 IST
Venkatesha Babu
Venkatesha Babu
Hindustan Times, Bengaluru
Former Karnataka chief minister H D Kumaraswamy of teh JD (S) and Siddaramaiah of the Congress in happier times.
Former Karnataka chief minister H D Kumaraswamy of teh JD (S) and Siddaramaiah of the Congress in happier times.(PTI FILE PHOTO)
         

Karnataka Congress party and Janata Dal (Secular) leader H D Kumaraswamy exchanged barbs on social media a day after the former CM hit out at the national party saying it was synonymous with horse-trading.

The Karnataka Congress’s official Twitter handle attacked Kumaraswamy for his remarks on the Rajasthan crisis saying “Have you become so innocent that you don’ t know the difference between a party’s MLA’s voluntarily joining another party and them being pressurized using constitutional bodies under operation Kamala?”

Operation Kamala refers to an alleged BJP plan under which opposition party MLAs were lured to join the party.

The remarks came a day after Kumaraswamy commenting on the Rajasthan crisis where the Congress has accused the BJP of trying to topple its government, said that his erstwhile partner was the progenitor of horse-trading and it had tried to break the JD(S) in the past.

The Karnataka Congress also went onto attack Kumaraswamy asking “When you formed a coalition with us and sat on the CM’s chair using our support, was Congress’s morals alright? When you don’t have power you have suddenly remembered all of this. When the state is facing difficulties, a party which is both invisible and irrelevant, what moral right do you have to comment on us.”

Kumaraswamy too hit back with a series of ten tweets. Hinting at Siddaramiah, he accused senior leaders of Congress unable to respond directly to him were using the party’s handle to fire at him. Asserting that it was Congress that came to him desperately seeking an alliance, he said he accepted it only to work for the welfare of farmers.

“You have accused me of being invisible and irrelevant. In how many states of the country is Congress visible and relevant? There is only a fine line in the so-called ‘voluntary’ joining of MLAs to Congress and Operation Kamala. Congress sadly has fallen to such a low level. This is the reason for the current pathetic condition of Congress,” he said in one of his tweets.

tags
top news
Moments after Rafale fighter jets land, Rajnath Singh’s veiled warning to China
Moments after Rafale fighter jets land, Rajnath Singh’s veiled warning to China
LIVE: With 9,211 new coronavirus cases, Maharashtra cross 4-lakh mark
LIVE: With 9,211 new coronavirus cases, Maharashtra cross 4-lakh mark
Covid Unlock 3: Yoga institutes and gyms allowed to operate from August 5
Covid Unlock 3: Yoga institutes and gyms allowed to operate from August 5
CM Gehlot proposes House session from Aug 14, meets Guv’s 21-day condition
CM Gehlot proposes House session from Aug 14, meets Guv’s 21-day condition
Sachin Pilot congratulates Rajasthan’s new Congress chief, hopes he will be unbiased
Sachin Pilot congratulates Rajasthan’s new Congress chief, hopes he will be unbiased
‘Will punish IIT Bombay. Is it a child’s play?’: Supreme Court rebukes
‘Will punish IIT Bombay. Is it a child’s play?’: Supreme Court rebukes
Indian Air Force with Rafale has plan to take the fight to China
Indian Air Force with Rafale has plan to take the fight to China
Rafale boost for Air Force: How it helps India’s air power amid China tension
Rafale boost for Air Force: How it helps India’s air power amid China tension
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19UK Board 10th, 12th result 2020 Live UpdatesBSE Odisha 10th Result 2020 LIVE UpdatesSanjay DuttMaharashtra 10th Result 2020Odisha Board 10th Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In