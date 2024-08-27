Healthcare professionals’ safety: NTF holds first meeting; launches portal

The Supreme Court constituted National Task Force (NTF) tasked with formulating measures to make work environment safe for health care professionals held its first meeting on Tuesday, a government statement said. Suggestions of major stakeholders and those received on the portal will be collated by the Union health ministry. (Representative file photo)

As a key outcome of the meeting, Union ministry of health and family welfare created a national portal—http://serviceonline.gov.in/directApply.do?serviceId=2987 – to seek suggestions from individuals and different stakeholders across the country on the matter.

“The portal has been made operational today (Tuesday). Suggestions of major stakeholders and those received on the portal will be collated by the Union health ministry for further consideration of NTF members,” read the health ministry statement.

Cabinet secretary, Rajiv Gauba, chaired the meeting with home secretary, Govind Mohan, and health secretary, Apurva Chandra also present.

The members have decided to hold wider consultations with stakeholders to identify issues that need prioritisation and draft a framework to address them.

“The first meeting of NTF was very constructive under the chairmanship of cabinet secretory. All the members gave their inputs and their recommendations from various stakeholders including FIMA, Association of Surgeons of India and Indian Medical Association were given by various members of the task force,” said Dr Saumitra Rawat, chairman and head, Institute of Surgical Gastroenterology, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, who is also an NTF member.

The health ministry last week issued terms of reference for the functioning of NTF that in detail addressed how the work environment can be made safe for health care professionals, especially those working in the government sector.

According to the terms of reference, the task force will prepare an action plan categorised under two heads: a) prevention of violence against medical professionals and providing safe working conditions; b) providing an enforceable national protocol for dignified and safe working conditions for interns, residents, senior residents, doctors, nurses, and all medical professionals.

The 10-member task force was constituted after the apex court last week took suo motu cognisance of the alleged rape and murder of a female resident doctor at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata which triggered nationwide protests with resident doctors in most government-run hospitals going on strike.

“There was elaborate and detailed discussion on various issues by the NTF members. The members also put forth their suggestions. The members informed that they have been approached directly by various stakeholders and have individually received almost 300 to 400 suggestions,” read the health ministry statement.

During the meeting, the states were asked to provide information on the security measures available in medical institutions in the state. “A meeting will be held tomorrow (28th August 2024) through VC to discuss short term measures regarding security of medical professionals with State Chief Secretaries and DGPs. It will be co-chaired by Union Home Secretary and Union Health Secretary,” added the statement.