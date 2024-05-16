Heatwave alert for North India, heavy rainfall in South till May 22: IMD updates

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a continuation of the wet spell over South Peninsular India till May 22. School children wearing raincoats walk during a heavy downpour after a spell of heatwave in Kolkata, India, Thursday, May 9, 2024.(AP)

Widespread rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds is expected over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala, Mahe, Lakshadweep, and South Karnataka for the next seven days. Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Telangana, and Rayalaseema are also likely to receive light to moderate rainfall with similar weather conditions during the period.

Monsoon likely to reach Kerala around May 31: IMD

Heavy rainfall is expected over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala, Mahe, and South Karnataka from May 16-20. Some areas within these regions might experience extremely heavy rainfall on May 16 and May 20 in Tamil Nadu and May 20 in Kerala.

Isolated light rainfall with thunderstorms and gusty winds is predicted over Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathawada, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, and Gujarat on May 16. Scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall is likely over Andaman and Nicobar Islands during the next seven days.

Light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms is expected over Odisha during the next week and over Bihar, Jharkhand, and Gangetic West Bengal from May 19 to May 22.

The northeastern states including Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura are expected to receive widespread rainfall with thunderstorms and gusty winds over the next seven days. Sikkim and some parts of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya might experience isolated heavy rainfall.

A fresh Western Disturbance is likely to bring isolated light rainfall to the Western Himalayan region from May 17 to 19.

While heavy rainfall is expected in South India, several other parts of the country will experience scorching heat.

The IMD warned of severe heatwave conditions in some parts of West Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi from May 17 to 20. Heatwave conditions are also likely in isolated pockets of these regions along with East Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and North Madhya Pradesh from May 16 to 20.

Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Assam, Meghalaya, and Tripura will experience hot and humid conditions, especially on May 16. Bihar, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, and Odisha will also face similar conditions later in the week.