 Heatwave to continue in Tamil Nadu until May 4: IMD | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Apr 29, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Heatwave to continue in Tamil Nadu until May 4: IMD

ByDivya Chandrababu, Chennai
Apr 29, 2024 03:00 AM IST

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday forecast that heat wave conditions would continue until May 4 in Tamil Nadu with at least six districts experiencing temperatures more than 40 degrees Celsius

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday forecast that heat wave conditions would continue until May 4 in Tamil Nadu with at least six districts experiencing temperatures more than 40 degrees Celsius.

Heatwave to continue in Tamil Nadu until May 4: IMD
Heatwave to continue in Tamil Nadu until May 4: IMD

“Due to humid air and high temperatures, hot and uncomfortable weather is very likely to prevail in isolated pockets over rest the of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal,” IMD said in a bulletin.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Erode in Tamil Nadu recorded the highest temperature at 42 degrees Celsius. Chennai isn’t experiencing heat wave conditions with 36 degrees Celcius, however, it is sweltering under high humidity.

Chief secretary Shiv Das Meena held a review meeting with officials of Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) on Friday, as demand for power is peaking particularly in Chennai.

Read more: Weather updates: IMD issues heatwave alerts for Bengal, Odisha; rain relief likely in these states

“Heat wave conditions are likely to prevail over north interior Tamil Nadu over the next five days,” said an official of the Regional Meterological Centre (RMC). “Maximum temperature is likely to rise gradually upto 2 to 3 °C over interior Tamil Nadu during the next five days. It is likely to be 39-43 °C at a few pockets over the plains of the North interior districts, 35-39 °C at a few pockets over the rest of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area during the next four days.”

Salem (41.9), Vellore (40.1), Karur (40.5) are some of the districts taht recorded high temperatures. Chennai was 36 degrees Celcius. Kanyakumari is the only district to have respite with light rains.

On Saturday, chief minister MK Stalin held on meeting to prepare a roadmap to use water judiciously for supply and distribution.

Read more: Weather updates: IMD issues heatwave alert in Kerala, schools closed in Tripura | Details

The CM has assured people that precautionary measures have been taken to handle the heat wave by setting up water supply points in more than a 1,000 locations across the state, including in 299 bus terminuses and 68 markets. Oral Rehydration Solution (ORS) packets are also being distributed to people. “Government hospitals and primary health centres have been kept ready for any eventuality,” Stalin said.

Independent weather blogger Pradeep John posted on X (formerly Twitter) that the heat wave is expected to peak from May 1 to 4 in north interior Tamil Nadu, particularly in Vellore, Ranipet, Tiruvallur, Kanchipuram, Erode, Salem, Namakkal, Trichy, and Karur. “At the same time, there will be rains from May 5 in interior areas of the state,” John said.

Discover the pivotal moments that shaped India's electoral journey on the Eras section of our exclusive Elections product. Access all content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live, Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Divya Chandrababu

    Divya Chandrababu is an award-winning political and human rights journalist based in Chennai, India. Divya is presently Assistant Editor of the Hindustan Times where she covers Tamil Nadu & Puducherry. She started her career as a broadcast journalist at NDTV-Hindu where she anchored and wrote prime time news bulletins. Later, she covered politics, development, mental health, child and disability rights for The Times of India. Divya has been a journalism fellow for several programs including the Asia Journalism Fellowship at Singapore and the KAS Media Asia- The Caravan for narrative journalism. Divya has a master's in politics and international studies from the University of Warwick, UK. As an independent journalist Divya has written for Indian and foreign publications on domestic and international affairs.

News / India News / Heatwave to continue in Tamil Nadu until May 4: IMD
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On