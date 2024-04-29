The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday forecast that heat wave conditions would continue until May 4 in Tamil Nadu with at least six districts experiencing temperatures more than 40 degrees Celsius. Heatwave to continue in Tamil Nadu until May 4: IMD

“Due to humid air and high temperatures, hot and uncomfortable weather is very likely to prevail in isolated pockets over rest the of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal,” IMD said in a bulletin.

Erode in Tamil Nadu recorded the highest temperature at 42 degrees Celsius. Chennai isn’t experiencing heat wave conditions with 36 degrees Celcius, however, it is sweltering under high humidity.

Chief secretary Shiv Das Meena held a review meeting with officials of Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) on Friday, as demand for power is peaking particularly in Chennai.

“Heat wave conditions are likely to prevail over north interior Tamil Nadu over the next five days,” said an official of the Regional Meterological Centre (RMC). “Maximum temperature is likely to rise gradually upto 2 to 3 °C over interior Tamil Nadu during the next five days. It is likely to be 39-43 °C at a few pockets over the plains of the North interior districts, 35-39 °C at a few pockets over the rest of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area during the next four days.”

Salem (41.9), Vellore (40.1), Karur (40.5) are some of the districts taht recorded high temperatures. Chennai was 36 degrees Celcius. Kanyakumari is the only district to have respite with light rains.

On Saturday, chief minister MK Stalin held on meeting to prepare a roadmap to use water judiciously for supply and distribution.

The CM has assured people that precautionary measures have been taken to handle the heat wave by setting up water supply points in more than a 1,000 locations across the state, including in 299 bus terminuses and 68 markets. Oral Rehydration Solution (ORS) packets are also being distributed to people. “Government hospitals and primary health centres have been kept ready for any eventuality,” Stalin said.

Independent weather blogger Pradeep John posted on X (formerly Twitter) that the heat wave is expected to peak from May 1 to 4 in north interior Tamil Nadu, particularly in Vellore, Ranipet, Tiruvallur, Kanchipuram, Erode, Salem, Namakkal, Trichy, and Karur. “At the same time, there will be rains from May 5 in interior areas of the state,” John said.