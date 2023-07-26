Heavy rain likely in several states; red alert in Maharashtra districts: IMD

Konkan region of Goa and Maharashtra, coastal Karnataka, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are likely to receive extremely heavy rainfall during the next two days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday. The weather forecasting agency also predicted heavy to heavy rainfall in parts of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, and western Uttar Pradesh during the next three days. Authorities have declared holiday for all schools and colleges in Raigad district till Thursday amid the 'red alert' issued by the weather department.(PTI)

The forecast of heavy rainfall in northwest India comes amid mayhem in states like Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand due to flash floods and overflowing Beas River. Since the onset of the monsoon on June 24, about 652 houses have been completely damaged in Himachal Pradesh, while 6,686 were partially damaged besides 236 shops and 2,037 cow sheds, reported PTI citing the data of the state emergency response centre.

The regional meteorological office has issued an 'orange alert' for heavy to very heavy rains at isolated places in eight of the 12 districts of Himachal Pradesh on July 26-27 and cautioned against landslides, flash floods, mudslides and increased runoff in rivers.

Mumbai's regional meteorological centre has issued an ‘orange’ alert for Mumbai Metropolitan Area and a ‘red’ alert for Ratnagiri and Raigad tomorrow. The region has been witnessing incessant rainfall for the past few days, disrupting normal lives.

"Mumbai received moderate to heavy rainfall from 0830 IST of July 25 to 0830 IST of July 26 Rainfall in mm Santacruz 86.1, Colaba 44.6, Bandra 58.0, Dahisar 112.0, Ram mandir 87.5, Chembur 32.5, Byculla 16.0, CSMT 43.0, Matunga 21.0, Sion 51.0," tweeted the IMD.

Maharashtra's Raigad district recorded an average 104 mm rainfall in the 24-hour period ending at 10 am on Wednesday, reported PTI quoting officials. Collector Dr Yogesh Mhase declared a holiday for schools and colleges in the district on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the IMD said that the well-marked low-pressure area over the west-central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal off north Andhra Pradesh-south Odisha coasts persists.

"It is likely to move slowly northwestwards across north Andhra Pradesh-south Odisha coasts,” the weather bulletin said.

