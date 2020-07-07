e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 06, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Heavy rains lash Gujarat; flood situation improves in Assam

Heavy rains lash Gujarat; flood situation improves in Assam

Due to heavy rainfall in Gujarat, a nearly 30-year-old bridge over a river in Junagadh district caved in, a local official said, adding that no one was injured.

india Updated: Jul 07, 2020 00:11 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
New Delhi
After witnessing a spell of heavy rainfall over the past three days, Mumbai and neighbouring Thane in Maharashtra received moderate rains, but the IMD predicted showers will continue in the night in the region.
After witnessing a spell of heavy rainfall over the past three days, Mumbai and neighbouring Thane in Maharashtra received moderate rains, but the IMD predicted showers will continue in the night in the region.(AP file photo)
         

Heavy rains battered Gujarat, causing a flood-like situation, while in neighbouring Maharashtra the intensity of rains reduced on Monday, even as the flood situation improved in Assam, where one person lost his life in the deluge. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the monsoon remains “vigorous” and heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely in parts of Gujarat in the next three days and moderate rains in parts of Maharashtra.

Due to heavy rainfall in Gujarat, a nearly 30-year-old bridge over a river in Junagadh district caved in, a local official said, adding that no one was injured.

A team of the National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) was also deployed at the state’s Khambhalia town to meet rain-related exigencies in the area, officials said.

Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan received light to moderate rainfall, while heavy rains lashed isolated places in these states.

In Delhi, sporadic light rains kept the mercury in check and more precipitation is likely in the next few days. The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative figures for the city, recorded 0.6 mm rainfall and a maximum of 36.2 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year. The MeT Department has forecast light to moderate rains, thundershowers, and strong surface winds in Delhi on Tuesday. In Assam, one person was killed in the flood at Raha of Nagaon district, officials said.

With this, the total number of people losing their lives in this year’s flooding and landslide has gone up to 62 across the state, of whom 38 people were killed by flood and 24 died due to landslides.

According to the daily flood report of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), over 3.86 lakh people are affected due to floods in Dhemaji, Sivasagar, Biswanath, Chirang, Nalbari, Barpeta, Kokrajhar, Dhubri, Goalpara, Kamrup, Morigaon, Nagaon, Golaghat, Jorhat and Tinsukia districts.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) and district administrations have rescued 128 people during the last 24 hours in two districts. After witnessing a spell of heavy rainfall over the past three days, Mumbai and neighbouring Thane in Maharashtra received moderate rains, but the IMD predicted showers will continue in the night in the region.

According to the India Meteorological Department, the Santacruz weather bureau (in suburbs) recorded 5.2 mm rainfall, while the Colaba weather station, representative of the island city, reported 1.2 mm rainfall between 8:30 am and 5:30 pm. In eastern Uttar Pradesh, light to moderate rains occurred at many places while heavy showers lashed isolated places in the western parts in the last 24 hours, the Meteorological (MeT) Department said. Thundershowers accompanied by lightning is likely to occur at most places in the state over the next three days, it said.

Weather in Punjab and Haryana remained pleasant as the maximum temperatures at both the places hovered close to normal limits.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a maximum of 35.4 degrees Celsius.     A yellow weather warning was issued by the MeT Department in Himachal Pradesh for heavy rains, thunderstorm and lightning on July 9 and 10. The state witnessed light to moderate rainfall in several parts.

Yellow, the least dangerous of all the weather warnings, indicates the possibility of severe weather over the next few days.

Rajasthan received light to moderate rainfall in many parts, while heavy rains lashed isolated places in the state. Ghatol in Banswara district recorded the maximum rainfall of 8 cm during the 24 hours till Monday morning.

Mundwa (Nagaur), Shergarh (Jodhpur) recorded 7 cm and 6 cm of rainfall, respectively, during this period. Many other places recorded rainfall below 6 cm.

tags
top news
In just 10 days, Bengaluru has seen a six-fold rise in active Covid-19 cases
In just 10 days, Bengaluru has seen a six-fold rise in active Covid-19 cases
India-China ties in complex situation, says Beijing after Doval-Wang icebreaker
India-China ties in complex situation, says Beijing after Doval-Wang icebreaker
UK imposes sanctions including visa ban against human rights abusers
UK imposes sanctions including visa ban against human rights abusers
Thiruvananthapuram under triple lockdown as Kerala’s Covid-19 tally rises to 5,622
Thiruvananthapuram under triple lockdown as Kerala’s Covid-19 tally rises to 5,622
Covid-19 casualty denied dignity in death, body dumped by earthmover
Covid-19 casualty denied dignity in death, body dumped by earthmover
Elyments app OTP verification fails, fix still not available
Elyments app OTP verification fails, fix still not available
Watch: Triple lockdown imposed in Thiruvananthapuram; mandatory norms till 2021
Watch: Triple lockdown imposed in Thiruvananthapuram; mandatory norms till 2021
Jitan Ram Manjhi’s party preps to switch sides again ahead of Bihar elections
Jitan Ram Manjhi’s party preps to switch sides again ahead of Bihar elections
trending topics
Vikas DubeyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaNoida Covid-19 tallyDil Bechara TrailerSushant Singh RajputCovid-19 state tallyCBSE Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In