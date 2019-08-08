Heavy rains to lash Kerala, red alert issued in Idukki, Malappuram and Kozhikode

india

Aug 08, 2019

With predictions of heavy rainfall, Kerala Disaster Management Authority on Wednesday issued ‘Red Alert’ warning for Idukki, Malappuram and Kozhikode districts for the next 24 hours.

Thrissur, Palakkad, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod were issued ‘Orange Alerts’ for today. In addition, all schools and colleges in Malappuram and Wayanad districts will remain closed.

Meanwhile, ‘Orange Alert’ warnings were issued for Idukki, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad and Kasargod districts for Friday.

For Saturday, two districts- Idukki and Kozhikode have been issued ‘Orange Alert’ warnings.

Indian Meteorological Department on Wednesday had predicted ‘Fairly widespread’ to ‘widespread rainfall’ with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall in the state of Kerala for the next three days.

‘Red Alert’ warning denotes that an area will receive very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall.

An ‘Orange Alert’ warning denotes heavy to very heavy rainfall in a particular area.

