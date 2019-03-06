Heavy shelling by Pakistan along LoC, India strongly retaliates

Pakistan violated the 2003 ceasefire agreement with India in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district thrice on Wednesday, a defence spokesperson said.

“At about 1030 hours (10:30am), Pakistan continued its nefarious designs and third time in a day again initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by heavy shelling with artillery and firing of small arms along LoC in Nowshera and Sunderbani sectors,” defence spokesperson Lt Col Devender Anand said.

“The Indian Army is retaliating strongly and effectively,” the spokesperson said.

Pakistani troops fired along the LoC in Sunderbani sector from 1030pm on Tuesday till 4:30am on Wednesday, the official had said earlier.

The ceasefire violations by Pakistan intensified after an Indian Air Force’s strike at Jaish-e-Mohammad terror camp in Balakot in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on February 26 in “preemptive” action. IAF’s action followed the terrorist group’s February 14 suicide bombing in Pulwama in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed.

Army chief Gen Bipin Rawat visited Jammu-based White Knight Corps on Saturday and reviewed the operational preparedness of the forces in the Corps Zone in view of the current situation along the LoC and the International Border.

Gen Rawat visited various forward locations of Samba and Ratnuchak along the IB in Jammu region again on Sunday.

Pakistan continues to violate the ceasefire understanding despite repeated calls for restraint and adherence to the agreement during flag meetings between the border guarding forces of the two countries.

A report by news agency PTI has said that 2018 witnessed the highest number of ceasefire violations — 2,936 — by Pakistani troops in the last 15 years along the India-Pakistan border.

First Published: Mar 06, 2019 12:40 IST