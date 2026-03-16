Heavy snowfall in Uttarakhand's Chamoli; white blanket engulfs Badrinath Dham

Earlier on January 28, the holy town of Kedarnath, nestled in the high Himalayas, experienced extreme winter conditions, with 3-4 feet of snow blanketing the shrine and temperatures plummeting to -16°C.

Additionally, a sharp drop in temperatures has been recorded in the region. As a result, severe cold conditions have made a comeback in Badrinath and the surrounding lower-altitude areas.

Due to intense snowfall, the temple premises in Shri Badrinath Dham, including Neelkanth Parvat and Narayan Parvat has been covered in a white blanket.

As North India is gearing up for the start of the summer season, high-altitude areas in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district have been witnessing heavy snowfall since Sunday night.

According to the Rudraprayag district administration, amid continuous snowfall in the state's high Himalayan regions, the holy town of Kedarnath, the abode of Baba Kedar, was completely blanketed in snow. Around 3 to 4 feet of snow was accumulated at the shrine, and temperatures dropped to below- 16 degrees Celsius.

But despite the harsh weather, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Rudraprayag Police, braving the cold, conducted continuous patrolling around the temple premises and sensitive areas.

Even in extreme cold and icy winds, the forces carried out continuous patrolling in and around the temple premises and other sensitive areas.

The Rudraprayag district administration and the police department jointly stated that, despite difficult terrain, the morale of the security forces remains high. The security arrangements at Kedarnath Dham were fully robust and in place.

Meanwhile, the portals of Shri Kedarnath Dham will officially reopen for devotees on April 22, 2026, at 8:00 AM. On the occasion of Mahashivratri, the opening date for the Kedarnath temple gates was officially announced based on Panchang calculations, at the Shri Omkareshwar Temple in Ukhimath.

The announcement was made in the presence of several key dignitaries, including Kedarnath Rawal Bhimashankar Ling, Kedarnath MLA Asha Nautiyal, and Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) Chairman Hemant Dwivedi.