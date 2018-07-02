Heavy to very heavy rainfall in several parts of India this week: IMD

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in large parts of India, including several places in Jammu and Kashmir, Tamil Nadu, Assam and Gujarat, over the next few days till Friday, the India Meteorological Department said on Monday.

The warning comes after the IMD said last week that the monsoon had covered the entire country, 17 days ahead of its normal onset date.

According to the IMD, heavy to very heavy rains at a few places, with extremely heavy rains at isolatedplaces, are very likely over Uttarakhand and east Uttar Pradesh.

Heavytoveryheavyrains, with extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places, are very likely today over sub-­Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Bihar, Assamand Meghalaya, the weather office said in a statement.

Heavytoveryheavy rain is also verylikely today at isolatedplaces over Himachal Pradesh, West UttarPradesh and ArunachalPradesh.

Heavyrainsatisolatedplaces are also expected today over north Haryana, Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand,Odisha, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoramand Tripura, Konkanand Goa, Rayalaseema, TamilNadu, Lakshadweep andcoastal Karnataka.

For tomorrow, the IMD said heavy tovery heavy rains, with extremely heavyrainfall atisolatedplaces, are likely over AssamandMeghalaya.

Heavytoveryheavyrain is also expected for tomorrow at isolated places over eastUttar Pradesh,sub-­Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim andBihar.

Heavyrainsatisolatedplaces are expected tomorrowover Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, north Haryana, Chandigarh,west Uttar Pradesh,Jharkhand, Arunachal Pradesh,Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura,Konkanand Goa, Rayalaseema, coastal Karnataka and TamilNadu, it said.

The IMD, in its warning for Wednesday, said heavy to very heavyrainfall is very likely atisolatedplaces over Assamand MeghalayaandKonkanandGoa.

It said heavyrains are also expected on Wednesday at isolatedplacesoverSub­HimalayanWestBengal and Sikkim, Gujaratregion, centralMaharashtraandcoastalKarnataka.

For Thursday, it predicted that heavy to very heavy rain is likely atisolatedplaces over KonkanandGoa,and coastal Karnataka.

Heavy rains are also expected on Thursday at isolated placesover Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Assam and Meghalaya, Gujarat region, central Maharashtra, coastalAndhra Pradesh, interior Karnataka and Kerala.

On Friday, heavy to very heavy rain is likely at isolated placesover Odisha,Konkanand Goa,andcoastalKarnataka.

Heavy rains are also expected at isolated places over Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Gangetic West Bengal, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Gujarat region, central Maharashtra, Marathawada, coastal AndhraPradesh, Telangana, interiorKarnataka andKerala on Friday.

The four-month monsoon season normally begins from June 1 and ends on September 30.

This year, the monsoon touched Kerala on May 29, three days ahead of its normal onset date of June 1. It battered the western coast in the first half of June.