Home / India News / Here is what PM Modi wants as birthday gift

Here is what PM Modi wants as birthday gift

Wishes poured in from all corners of the country and the worldas PM Modi celebrated his 70th birthday on Thursday. The PM thanked everyone and said, “These greetings give me strength to serve and work towards improving the lives of my fellow citizens.”

india Updated: Sep 18, 2020 06:26 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(PTI)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated his 70th birthday on Thursday as wishes poured in from all over the country. PM Modi thanked everyone for their wishes and asked people to keep wearing face masks and take precaution to defeat the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) as his birthday gift.

“Since many have asked, what is it that I want for my birthday, here is what I seek right now: Keep wearing a mask and wear it properly. Follow social distancing. Remember ‘Do Gaj Ki Doori.’ Avoid crowded spaces. Improve your immunity. Let us make our planet healthy,” he said in a tweet.

Wishes poured in from all corners of the country and the world as PM Modi celebrated his 70th birthday on Thursday. The PM thanked everyone and said, “These greetings give me strength to serve and work towards improving the lives of my fellow citizens.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel wrote letters to Modi wishing him happy birthday.

PM Modi celebrated his birthday in Varanasi where he offered prayers at Kashi Vishwanath temple and interacted with ragpicker children.

Meanwhile, the country continued to record a higher number of Covid-19 infections as the daily number of cases neared 1 lakh on Thursday. The total number of Covd-19 infections now stands at 51,18,253, according to the Union health ministry update on Thursday morning. The death toll is at 83,198 and the recovery rate has improved to 78.53 per cent, the health ministry said.

