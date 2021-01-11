Hertiage Conservation Committee clears Centre's proposal for new Parliament

The Heritage Conversation Committee headed by the Additional Secretary of the ministry of housing and urban affairs has cleared Centre's proposal for the new Parliament building.

"The proposal has been cleared by the committee today. It was sent a few days ago, discussed and cleared," housing ministry secretary Durga Shankar said on Monday in response to a query during a press conference.

In the Heritage Conservation Committee there is no public hearing, Urban affairs secretary Durga Shankar said.

"The committee is headed by the additional secretary in the ministry, there are different officers from other organisations and experts from outside. They are the ones who look into what is provided in our unified building bylaws for preserving the heritage, those things are seen and based on that they accept, reject or suggest certain modifications. This has been examined today and after a detailed discussion it has been cleared."

The Supreme Court last Tuesday had given its nod to the project that included construction of a new Parliament Building and a common Central Secretariat by a 2:1 majority.

The apex court said that clearance of the Heritage Conservation Committee will be mandatory and the same should be obtained by the project consultant before proceeding with the development work.

"The stage of prior permission under clause 1.3 of the Building Bye Laws of the Heritage Conservation Committee (HCC), is the stage of actual development/redevelopment etc. work is to commence and not the incipient stage of planning and formalisation of the Project. Accordingly, the respondents shall obtain aforementioned prior permission of the designated Authority before actually starting any development/redevelopment work on the stated plots/structures/precincts governed by the heritage laws including on plot No. 118, if already not obtained, " the majority judgement of the Supreme Court had noted.

The 14 member committee also includes officials from The Central Public Works Department (CPWD), New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), Delhi Development Authority (DDA), Archeology Survey of India (ASI), Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Delhi Urban Art Commission - (DUAC), National Museum and experts from the Delhi University and the School of Planning and Architecture.

Union Housing minister Hardeep Puri in an interview to HT on January 8 said the ministry had sent its proposal for clearance to the committee. "We will now put in public domain all the consultations we have had on the project," Puri said.

Puri stated that the government will comply with suggestions made by the Supreme Court while giving go-ahead to the Central Vista project

Development/redevelopment of Central Vista is being undertaken with the objective of upgrading Parliament's space, facilities and better equipping Central Vista Avenue. Republic Day parade in 2022 will be at the new central avenue," said Puri.

" New building will represent aspirations of India. The present building is 93 years old and wasn't built by Indian elected govt," he said.