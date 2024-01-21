'Hey Ram': Opposition MPs react as AIIMS, other Delhi hospitals declare half-day on January 22

Leaders of opposition parties have questioned the Centre after all four central government-run hospitals, including AIIMS, Safdarjung and Ram Manohar Lohia hospitals, in New Delhi decided to remain closed till 2.30pm on January 22, on the occasion of the 'pran-pratishtha' or consecration ceremony at Ram temple in Ayodhya, barring critical and emergency services which will be functional. Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi.

According to an official notice by the All Indian Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi, the central government has declared January 22 as a half-day holiday till 2.30pm.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

“It is notified for information of all the employees that the institute will remain half day closed till 2.30 pm on January 22. All Chiefs of Centres, Heads of the Departments, Units and Branch Officers are requested to bring this to the notice of all staff working under them,” it said. Follow Ayodhya Ram Mandir LIVE Updates

"...all critical clinical services shall remain functional," it said.

Reacting to the notification, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, on social media X (formally Twitter), said, “Hello humans. Please don’t go into a medical emergency on 22nd , and if you do schedule it for post 2pm since AIIMS Delhi is taking time off to welcome Maryada Purushottam Ram.”

She added, “…wonder if Lord Ram would agree that health services are disrupted to welcome him. Hey Ram, Hey Ram!”

Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital also said its OPD, lab services and routine services will remain closed till 2.30pm on the day of the consecration ceremony at Ram temple in Ayodhya. These hospitals have, however, clarified that critical care and emergency services will be available.

Chaturvedi, in another post, said, “RML joins the list. All those who say what’s the big deal, I request youll to visit the OPDs and emergency services offered by these hospitals& how people from far flung towns queue up for days, not merely a few hours for getting their advise/treatment.”

An AIIMS official reportedly said all appointments are being rescheduled and critical clinical services will remain functional.

“If any patients come, we will try to accommodate them. Evening OPDs will be functioning,” news agency PTI quoted the official as saying.

Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Saket Gokhale claimed that there is “literally people sleeping outside in the cold at AIIMS gates waiting for an appointment”.

“The poor & dying can wait because priority is given to Modi’s desperation for cameras & PR,” Gokhale said.

Congress spokesperson Shama Mohamed also reacted sharply to the decision.

“It is beyond belief that the lives of patients are being put in danger, just because @narendramodi wants uninterrupted coverage of his political event,” she wrote in a post on X.

According to a circular by Safdarjung Hospital, the registration timing of OPD services on January 22 will be between 8am and 10am.

“All registered patients should be attended to. Lab Services / Radiological Services will be available till 11:30 am. Pharmacy services will be running till noon,” Safdarjung Hospital said.

The circular added that all elective operation theatres will remain closed.

"Department of Personnel & Training, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievance and Pensions on January 18 has declared a half-day closing (till 2.30 pm) on account of the Ram Lalla ‘Pran Pratishtha’ in Ayodhya for all Central Government Offices,” it said.

Meanwhile, a circular by the Lady Hardinge Hospital said, "The Outpatient Department of the Hospitals shall function on Monday with patient registration from 8-10 am and all registered patients should be attended to."