Hidden cams, late-night summons: Inside Swami Chaitanyananda's sexual exploitation scandal at Delhi college

In a shocking case of molestation and sexual harassment that has now become a national news headline, a self-appointed spiritual guru and head of a top Delhi management institute has been accused of orchestrating a network of sexual exploitation, snooping, and manipulation. Sri Sharada Peetham, Sringeri, severed all ties with Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati.(ANI)

Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati, aka Swami Parthasarathy, is now the subject of a nationwide manhunt after a First Information Report (FIR) that unveiled sensational details of rampant systemic abuse of at least 17 female students under his care at the Sri Sharda Institute of Indian Management in Vasant Kunj.

Secret cameras in women's hostel, late-night summons

One of the most chilling details in the FIR is the revelation that hidden cameras were allegedly installed in the women's hostel.

The cameras were secretly installed in locations within the hostel where female students were residing under the pretext of security, and some people close to the Chaitanyananda Saraswati allegedly compelled students to comply with the accused's demands while turning a blind eye to complaints.

The FIR also outlines a disturbing pattern of coercion. Parthasarathy, 62, would supposedly call out students with the pretext that those from economically weaker sections were supposedly coerced into going to Chaitanyananda Saraswati's room at night.

He also compelled them to accompany him on international trips, under the guise of academic mentorship. One student was even forced to change her name against her will, a move seen by investigators as part of a larger psychological manipulation campaign.

The FIR also mentions allegations of lewd messages sent via WhatsApp and SMS, threats of withholding degrees and documents.

Victims told to comply with commands

The victims, some of whom are from the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) claimed that certain people around Chaitanyananda Saraswati allegedly forced students to obey the accused's commands.

They were mostly studying at the institute on scholarships, claimed to have been threatened with mental and sexual harassment in the form of obscenity-filled text messages, unwanted physical contact, and verbal intimidation.

As per the complaint, students have been threatened with suspension while limiting parental intervention. One case of a student being forced to change her name was also noted. Further investigation is underway.

Earlier, Sri Sharada Peetham, Sringeri, issued a statement saying, "Chaitanyananda Saraswati, formerly known as Dr Parthasarathy, has engaged in activities that are illegal, inappropriate, and detrimental to the interests of Sri Sri Jagadguru Shankaracharya Mahasamsthanam Dakshinamnaya Sri Sharada Peetham.

As a result, Peetham severed all ties with him and lodged complaints with the relevant authorities regarding illegal acts committed by Chaitanyananda Saraswati.

As the investigation intensified, police made another shocking discovery: a Volvo car bearing a forged diplomatic license plate (39 UN 1) was found in the institute's basement and seized.

The bogus plate, commonly reserved for United Nations diplomats, is now a critical piece of evidence in what officials are calling a highly sophisticated operation of deceit.

(with ANI inputs)