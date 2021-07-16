Highest vaccine coverage for kids: Govt slams reports of disruption due to Covid

India has achieved 99 per cent coverage of DTP3 (three doses of diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis vaccines) in the first quarter of the year (January to March) as measured by the Health Management Information System, the Union health ministry said on Friday. The government said this is the highest DTP3 coverage so far, adding this was a result of the commitment of the Centre and public health workforce.

The ministry also slammed media reports alleging lakhs of children missing their routine vaccinations due to disruptions caused by the outbreak of the coronavirus (Covid-19) disease leading to increased risk of future outbreaks and deaths. It said such claims are not based on facts and do not reflect the true picture.

The Centre’s statement came a day after the United Nations Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) said India has the highest number of under-vaccinated or unvaccinated children worldwide at 3.5 million, an increase of 1.4 million from 2019, amid the pandemic. It also noted that over 3 million of “zero-dose children” in 2020 lived in India.

The government said it is clarified that since the outbreak of the pandemic, the health ministry has been focused on maintaining essential services, including immunisation under UIP.

“The ministry along with all states and Union territories and development partners have worked towards mitigating the negative impacts of Covid-19 and taken urgent actions to ensure that children receive life-saving vaccines under Universal Immunization Programme (UIP),” the ministry said.

When asked about the availability of Zydus Cadila’s vaccine against the viral disease for children, the ministry said the Drugs Controller General of India is examining the matter. “More data is needed. The scientific process has to be completed. We have to be lucky that it should be effective and safe,” said Niti Aayog member (health) Dr VK Paul.

