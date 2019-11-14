Himachal MeT dept issues yellow alert for 5 districts; heavy rain, snow likely

india

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 13:06 IST

The meteorological (MeT) department on Thursday issued a yellow weather warning for heavy rains and snowfall in five districts of Himachal Pradesh on Friday, even as a western disturbance became active in the region.

The department also forecast rain and snow in the state from Thursday onwards up to Saturday.

“Heavy rain, snowfall and thunderstorm is highly likely to occur accompanied by lightning and hail in Chamba, Kangra, Mandi and Kullu,” Shimla MeT centre’s director Manmohan Singh said.

Heavy snowfall and rainfall may also occur in Lahaul-Spiti district, Singh added.

The MeT office issues colour-coded warnings to alert people ahead of severe or hazardous weather, which has the potential to cause ‘damage, widespread disruption and/or danger to life.’

Yellow is the least dangerous of all the colour-coded weather warnings of red, amber and green. It indicates the possibility of severe weather over the next few days that could affect the public.

Meanwhile, no appreciable change was recorded in the minimum and maximum temperatures in the last 24 hours in the state. Minimum temperatures were 1 to 2 degrees Celsius above normal and maximum temperatures were 1 to 2 degrees C below normal.

Keylong remains the coldest place in the state with the minimum temperature recorded minus 0.3 degrees C and a maximum temperature of 5 degrees C.

Kalpa in Kinnaur was second coldest with a minimum temperature of 4.2 degrees C and a maximum temperature of 15.6 degrees C.

The tourist resort of Manali recorded 4.2 degrees C 17.6 degrees C minimum and maximum temperature respectively whereas capital town Shimla recorded minimum temperature 10.5 degrees C and maximum temperature of 20.6 degrees C.

The western disturbance is a weather system that has an extratropical origin. The system is prevalent throughout the year and largely impacts the Indian region or the sub-continent in the post monsoon and the winter season.