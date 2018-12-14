Himachal Pradesh assembly seeks ‘rashtra mata’ status for cow

The Himachal Pradesh assembly on Thursday adopted a resolution to declare cow as the “rashtra mata” or ‘mother of the nation’.

Kasumpti legislator Anirudh Singh, who moved the resolution, sought a discussion in the assembly for the formation of a policy to declare cow as mother of the nation. In his budget speech, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur announced to levy 1% cess on the sale of every bottle of liquor to generate revenue for maintenance of cow shelters. Besides, 15% of temple offerings would also be used to maintain cowsheds.

In his reply, animal husbandry minister Virender Kanwar said the matter was under the preview of the Centre.

“The state government has already brought a bill on conservation and welfare of cows. A Gauseva Aayog will be set up which will regulate institutions established for the welfare of cows,” he said.

