close_game
close_game
News / India News / Himachal Pradesh: Forest fire engulfs Bashisht, Shanag jungles in Manali; property worth crores of Rupees burnt

Himachal Pradesh: Forest fire engulfs Bashisht, Shanag jungles in Manali; property worth crores of Rupees burnt

ANI |
Jan 15, 2024 09:14 AM IST

The raging forest fire has resulted in the loss of crores of rupees of property due to the forest fire in Manali, with the flames reducing valuable assets to ashes.

Manali (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 15 (ANI): In a devastating incident unfolding in Manali, Himachal Pradesh, the jungles of Vashisht and Shanaag have been ablaze for the past two days, as confirmed by local authorities.

HT Image
HT Image

The raging forest fire has resulted in the loss of crores of rupees of property due to forest fire in Manali, with the flames reducing valuable assets to ashes.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

Wildlife, animals, and birds, along with the environment, are facing severe damage due to the ongoing catastrophe.

The conflagration has consumed a substantial portion of the jungle, with hundreds of Deodar trees transformed into ashes.

The aftermath is marked by thick smoke enveloping the surrounding areas, as corroborated by local police.

Further, in the early hours of Sunday, a massive fire broke out in a forest area near Dera ki Gali in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district. The Indian Army was able to bring the fire under control with the help of security agencies, saving many lives and infrastructure.

"Prompt and speedy response of #IndianArmy saved many lives and infrastructure when a massive forest fire broke out near #DeraKiGali and endangered Civil and Army Infrastructure. With coordinated and synergistic efforts of civil agencies and security forces fire was brought under control in #DeraKiGali," PRO (Public Relations Officer) Defence Jammu said in a post on 'X'.

The PRO Defence also shared a short video clip of the operation in which defence personnel were seen engaged in dousing the flames.

Earlier in December, a massive fire broke out in the Patlikuhal forest area of Kullu in Himachal Pradesh, destroying forest wealth worth crores of rupees. Large flames of fire were seen erupting out of the forest area. (ANI)

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get Latest India News and Earthquake Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 15, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On