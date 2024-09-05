Himachal Pradesh: Protesters demand demolition of ‘illegal’ mosque in Shimla

A large group of protesters held an agitation outside a mosque in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla on Thursday, claiming it had been built illegally. Among the protesters were locals, BJP workers and members of right-wing groups. Shimla: People raise slogans during a protest against the alleged illegal construction of a mosque.(PTI)

Holding the Tricolour, they marched near the mosque. Some of them even demanded its demolition.

"This mosque has been built illegally. All four floors of the mosque are illegal. If we construct anything illegally, it is immediately demolished. It has been 10 years, but no action has been taken on the mosque. This illegal mosque should be demolished,” a protester told ANI.

The protestor claimed a few Muslim men attacked "Hindu brothers". He demanded a probe into the allegedly increasing number of Muslims in Himachal Pradesh.

Meanwhile, state minister Anirudh Singh also made similar demands, saying there should be a proper verification of people coming from other states to Himachal Pradesh.

"There is no difference between Hindus and Muslims among those coming from other states. The real concern is that we must verify those coming to Himachal Pradesh to prevent any security risks,” he said.

Anirudh Singh also noted the arrival of individuals from other countries and suggested the need for a thorough investigation into the background of these newcomers. He called for vigilance in ensuring the safety and security of the region.

“The Congress government in Himachal Pradesh focuses on development and ensures that every action is lawful. This isn’t an issue of the temple or mosque but rather of legal and illegal constructions,” he added.

The Sanjauli mosque has stirred a political debate in Himachal Pradesh.

Dev Bhumi Shatriya Sangathan President Rumit Singh Thakur, who gave a call to "sanatanis" to assemble in Shimla, said people from across the state responded to his call and demonstrated "Sanatan unity".

On August 30, a businessman was attacked in the Malyana area. On Sunday, people demanded the demolition of the mosque.

CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday told reporters that all residents of the state have the same rights and he has respect for all religions.

"Peaceful protests are permitted but nobody will be allowed to take the law into his hands," he said.

Anirudh Singh said the mosque was built on government land and the matter had been sub judice for the past 14 years.

Public works minister Vikramaditya Singh said there will be no laxity in dealing against any encroachers.

"Nobody is above the law and whatever action is taken would be under the parameters of the law whether it is by the municipal corporation or police," he said.

With inputs from PTI, ANI