Himachal Pradesh's Covid-19 tally climbs to 2,635 with 70 fresh cases

Himachal Pradesh’s Covid-19 tally climbs to 2,635 with 70 fresh cases

Himachal Pradesh’s Covid-19 case count rose to 2,635 on Saturday as 70 more people tested positive for the disease, officials said.

Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Shimla
A total of 43 patients -- 32 in Solan, five in Shimla, three in Mandi, and one each in Bilaspur, Kullu and Kangra -- recovered from the infection, he said.
A total of 43 patients -- 32 in Solan, five in Shimla, three in Mandi, and one each in Bilaspur, Kullu and Kangra -- recovered from the infection, he said.(File photo)
         

Himachal Pradesh’s Covid-19 case count rose to 2,635 on Saturday as 70 more people tested positive for the disease, officials said.

Among the fresh cases, 15 were reported from Sirmaur, 11 from Bilaspur, 10 from Una, nine from Solan, eight from Kangra, seven from Mandi, four from Chamba, three from Shimla, two from Kullu and one from Hamirpur, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) R D Dhiman said.

A total of 43 patients -- 32 in Solan, five in Shimla, three in Mandi, and one each in Bilaspur, Kullu and Kangra -- recovered from the infection, he said.

There are a total of 1,103 active Covid-19 cases in the state, Dhiman said.

Solan has the highest number of active cases in the state at 386, followed by 189 in Sirmaur, 129 in Kangra, 123 in Mandi, 85 in Shimla, 67 in Una, 34 in Chamba, 35 in Bilaspur, 25 in Hamirpur, 19 in Kullu and 11 in Kinnaur, he said.

Three Army personnel and one Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) jawan are among the fresh cases detected in Kangra, Superintendent of Police Vimukt Ranjan said.

In Mandi, six fresh cases were reported from Sarkaghat and one from Gohar area, a district official said.

Covid-19 has so far claimed 13 lives in Himachal Pradesh, while 1,502 people have recovered and 15 migrated out of the state.

