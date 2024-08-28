Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 18.93 °C, check weather forecast for August 28, 2024
Aug 28, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Himachal Pradesh on August 28, 2024 here.
The temperature in Himachal Pradesh today, on August 28, 2024, is 25.77 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.93 °C and 28.0 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 68% and the wind speed is 68 km/h. The sun rose at 05:52 AM and will set at 06:46 PM.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, August 29, 2024, Himachal Pradesh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.96 °C and 27.74 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 64%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Himachal Pradesh for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on August 28, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
Weather and AQI predictions in Himachal Pradesh for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|August 29, 2024
|26.94 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 30, 2024
|26.12 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 31, 2024
|28.14 °C
|Light rain
|September 1, 2024
|28.29 °C
|Moderate rain
|September 2, 2024
|27.48 °C
|Moderate rain
|September 3, 2024
|25.36 °C
|Moderate rain
|September 4, 2024
|25.94 °C
|Moderate rain
