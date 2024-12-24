Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Cool start at 3.09 °C, check weather forecast for December 24, 2024





Weather and AQI predictions in Himachal Pradesh for next 7 days: Himachal Pradesh weather update on December 24, 2024 The temperature in Himachal Pradesh today, on December 24, 2024, is 7.54 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 3.09 °C and 11.96 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 80% and the wind speed is 80 km/h. The sun rose at 07:13 AM and will set at 05:21 PM.Tomorrow, on Wednesday, December 25, 2024, Himachal Pradesh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 1.92 °C and 14.86 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 37%.With temperatures ranging between 3.09 °C and 11.96 °C, prepare for chilly conditions throughout the day. If you are sensitive to cold conditions, you should plan and consider appropriate attire or activities suitable for the prevailing weather.Weather and AQI predictions in Himachal Pradesh for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky December 25, 2024 7.54 Rain and snow December 26, 2024 13.46 Sky is clear December 27, 2024 15.77 Sky is clear December 28, 2024 17.01 Sky is clear December 29, 2024 11.26 Light rain December 30, 2024 14.25 Sky is clear December 31, 2024 15.43 Sky is clear

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 23.81 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 22.37 °C Few clouds Chennai 25.38 °C Light rain Bengaluru 24.15 °C Scattered clouds Hyderabad 25.37 °C Scattered clouds Ahmedabad 21.76 °C Sky is clear Delhi 17.43 °C Light rain

