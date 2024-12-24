Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Cool start at 3.09 °C, check weather forecast for December 24, 2024
Dec 24, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Himachal Pradesh on December 24, 2024 here.
The temperature in Himachal Pradesh today, on December 24, 2024, is 7.54 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 3.09 °C and 11.96 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 80% and the wind speed is 80 km/h. The sun rose at 07:13 AM and will set at 05:21 PM.
Tomorrow, on Wednesday, December 25, 2024, Himachal Pradesh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 1.92 °C and 14.86 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 37%.
With temperatures ranging between 3.09 °C and 11.96 °C, prepare for chilly conditions throughout the day. If you are sensitive to cold conditions, you should plan and consider appropriate attire or activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Himachal Pradesh for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|December 25, 2024
|7.54
|Rain and snow
|December 26, 2024
|13.46
|Sky is clear
|December 27, 2024
|15.77
|Sky is clear
|December 28, 2024
|17.01
|Sky is clear
|December 29, 2024
|11.26
|Light rain
|December 30, 2024
|14.25
|Sky is clear
|December 31, 2024
|15.43
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on December 24, 2024
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
