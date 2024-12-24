Menu Explore
Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Cool start at 3.09 °C, check weather forecast for December 24, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Dec 24, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Himachal Pradesh on December 24, 2024 here.

The temperature in Himachal Pradesh today, on December 24, 2024, is 7.54 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 3.09 °C and 11.96 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 80% and the wind speed is 80 km/h. The sun rose at 07:13 AM and will set at 05:21 PM.

Tomorrow, on Wednesday, December 25, 2024, Himachal Pradesh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 1.92 °C and 14.86 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 37%.

With temperatures ranging between 3.09 °C and 11.96 °C, prepare for chilly conditions throughout the day. If you are sensitive to cold conditions, you should plan and consider appropriate attire or activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Himachal Pradesh for next 7 days:

Himachal Pradesh weather update on December 24, 2024
Himachal Pradesh weather update on December 24, 2024
DateTemperature (°C)Sky
December 25, 20247.54Rain and snow
December 26, 202413.46Sky is clear
December 27, 202415.77Sky is clear
December 28, 202417.01Sky is clear
December 29, 202411.26Light rain
December 30, 202414.25Sky is clear
December 31, 202415.43Sky is clear

Weather in other cities on December 24, 2024

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai23.81 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata22.37 °C Few clouds
Chennai25.38 °C Light rain
Bengaluru24.15 °C Scattered clouds
Hyderabad25.37 °C Scattered clouds
Ahmedabad21.76 °C Sky is clear
Delhi17.43 °C Light rain

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

© 2024 HindustanTimes
