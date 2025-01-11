Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for January 11, 2025

The temperature in Himachal Pradesh today, on January 11, 2025, is 12.7 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 5.88 °C and 15.51 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 28% and the wind speed is 28 km/h. The sun rose at 07:17 AM and will set at 05:34 PM. Himachal Pradesh weather update on January 11, 2025

Tomorrow, on Sunday, January 12, 2025, Himachal Pradesh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 4.16 °C and 11.74 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 57%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Himachal Pradesh for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 12, 2025 12.70 Overcast clouds January 13, 2025 10.94 Light rain January 14, 2025 13.73 Sky is clear January 15, 2025 15.24 Sky is clear January 16, 2025 16.01 Sky is clear January 17, 2025 12.20 Rain and snow January 18, 2025 15.26 Sky is clear



Weather in other cities on January 11, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 24.45 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 20.9 °C Sky is clear Chennai 26.44 °C Broken clouds Bengaluru 23.76 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 23.07 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 25.58 °C Sky is clear Delhi 16.43 °C Light rain



