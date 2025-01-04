Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for January 4, 2025

The temperature in Himachal Pradesh today, on January 4, 2025, is 18.81 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 8.91 °C and 22.3 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 21% and the wind speed is 21 km/h. The sun rose at 07:16 AM and will set at 05:28 PM. Himachal Pradesh weather update on January 04, 2025

Tomorrow, on Sunday, January 5, 2025, Himachal Pradesh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 8.06 °C and 19.83 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 23%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Himachal Pradesh for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 5, 2025 18.81 Scattered clouds January 6, 2025 18.40 Overcast clouds January 7, 2025 12.24 Light rain January 8, 2025 14.01 Sky is clear January 9, 2025 15.29 Sky is clear January 10, 2025 16.37 Scattered clouds January 11, 2025 17.03 Sky is clear



Weather in other cities on January 4, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 25.86 °C Scattered clouds Kolkata 19.06 °C Scattered clouds Chennai 24.84 °C Broken clouds Bengaluru 21.53 °C Few clouds Hyderabad 24.52 °C Scattered clouds Ahmedabad 25.32 °C Sky is clear Delhi 20.05 °C Few clouds



