Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for January 6, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Himachal Pradesh on January 6, 2025 here.
The temperature in Himachal Pradesh today, on January 6, 2025, is 11.39 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 5.36 °C and 13.43 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 42% and the wind speed is 42 km/h. The sun rose at 07:16 AM and will set at 05:30 PM.
Tomorrow, on Tuesday, January 7, 2025, Himachal Pradesh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 3.65 °C and 15.68 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 23%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Himachal Pradesh for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|January 7, 2025
|11.39
|Light rain
|January 8, 2025
|14.61
|Sky is clear
|January 9, 2025
|15.75
|Sky is clear
|January 10, 2025
|15.98
|Sky is clear
|January 11, 2025
|17.46
|Sky is clear
|January 12, 2025
|15.32
|Sky is clear
|January 13, 2025
|9.88
|Light rain
Weather in other cities on January 6, 2025
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.