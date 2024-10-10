Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for October 10, 2024
Oct 10, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Himachal Pradesh on October 10, 2024 here.
The temperature in Himachal Pradesh today, on October 10, 2024, is 21.47 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 12.67 °C and 24.24 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 55% and the wind speed is 55 km/h. The sun rose at 06:17 AM and will set at 05:52 PM.
Tomorrow, on Friday, October 11, 2024, Himachal Pradesh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 11.62 °C and 24.59 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 34%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Himachal Pradesh for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on October 10, 2024
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|October 11, 2024
|23.79 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 12, 2024
|24.2 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 13, 2024
|23.93 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 14, 2024
|23.78 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 15, 2024
|23.77 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 16, 2024
|23.5 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 17, 2024
|23.24 °C
|Sky is clear
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
