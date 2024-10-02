Menu Explore
Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 15.39 °C, check weather forecast for October 2, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Oct 02, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Himachal Pradesh on October 2, 2024 here.

The temperature in Himachal Pradesh today, on October 2, 2024, is 25.06 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 15.39 °C and 27.68 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 43% and the wind speed is 43 km/h. The sun rose at 06:12 AM and will set at 06:02 PM.

Tomorrow, on Thursday, October 3, 2024, Himachal Pradesh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 13.95 °C and 26.77 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 25%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Himachal Pradesh for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
October 3, 2024 26.12 °C Sky is clear
October 4, 2024 25.83 °C Sky is clear
October 5, 2024 25.54 °C Sky is clear
October 6, 2024 25.08 °C Light rain
October 7, 2024 25.46 °C Light rain
October 8, 2024 25.43 °C Sky is clear
October 9, 2024 24.66 °C Sky is clear

Weather in other cities on October 2, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 28.91 °C Moderate rain
Kolkata 29.32 °C Light rain
Chennai 30.8 °C Moderate rain
Bengaluru 27.68 °C Moderate rain
Hyderabad 29.99 °C Moderate rain
Ahmedabad 32.24 °C Sky is clear
Delhi 34.44 °C Sky is clear

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

