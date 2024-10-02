Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 15.39 °C, check weather forecast for October 2, 2024

Date Temperature Sky October 3, 2024 26.12 °C Sky is clear October 4, 2024 25.83 °C Sky is clear October 5, 2024 25.54 °C Sky is clear October 6, 2024 25.08 °C Light rain October 7, 2024 25.46 °C Light rain October 8, 2024 25.43 °C Sky is clear October 9, 2024 24.66 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.91 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 29.32 °C Light rain Chennai 30.8 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 27.68 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 29.99 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 32.24 °C Sky is clear Delhi 34.44 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Himachal Pradesh today, on October 2, 2024, is 25.06 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 15.39 °C and 27.68 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 43% and the wind speed is 43 km/h. The sun rose at 06:12 AM and will set at 06:02 PM.Tomorrow, on Thursday, October 3, 2024, Himachal Pradesh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 13.95 °C and 26.77 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 25%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Weather and AQI predictions in Himachal Pradesh for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on October 2, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

