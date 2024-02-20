 Himanta Sarma calls Rahul a ‘liar’, predicts LS poll outcome for Cong MP | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / India News / Himanta Sarma calls Rahul a ‘liar’, predicts LS poll outcome for Cong MP

Himanta Sarma calls Rahul a ‘liar’, predicts LS poll outcome for Cong MP

ByAdarsh Kumar Gupta
Feb 20, 2024 10:54 PM IST

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma attended the Vijay Sankalp Yatra in Telangana in the presence of other BJP leaders.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday hit out at Rahul Gandhi, claiming the Congress leader has ‘learned nothing except lies’.

While addressing the ‘Vijay Sankalp Yatra’ in Congress-ruled Telangana, Sarma criticised Gandhi for his attacks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi."Did Rahul Gandhi create the vaccine (Covid vaccine)?... He had told (people) to not take vaccine... but he himself took the vaccine".

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma(File photo)
Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma(File photo)

Taking a dig at Gandhi's ongoing Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, the Assam CM said he will lose elections in the entire country."Rahul Gandhi says what did Prime Minister Modi do? And Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi hold a road show on the National Highway built by Prime Minister Modi... Rahul Gandhi has learned nothing in this world except lies... Rahul Gandhi is currently doing Bharat Jodo Yatra... When he went on an India tour for the first time, he lost the elections in three states. This time he will lose in the entire country," said Sarma.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

ALSO READ| Rahul Gandhi ‘taken into custody for 30-45 minutes’ in defamation case, gets bail, says lawyer

Sarma attended the Vijay Sankalp Yatra in Telangana in the presence of other BJP leaders. BJP is conducting "yatras" in the state from February 20 to March 2. The campaigns are aimed at gathering support for BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024.

Rahul Gandhi is currently in Uttar Pradesh, India's most populous state which sends 80 MPs to the Lok Sabha. Hours ago, Gandhi hit out at PM Modi after the
the Supreme Court overturned the result of Chandigarh mayor poll that had declared BJP's Manoj Sonkar as the winner. The court declared AAP's candidate Kuldeep Kumar as the winner.

“Masih is just a pawn in the BJP's conspiracy to murder democracy. Modi is the face behind it,” Gandhi posted on X.

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!

Get Updates on India News, PM Narendra Modi Jammu Visit Live , Farmers Protest Live alongwith the Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On