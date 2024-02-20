Himanta Sarma calls Rahul a ‘liar’, predicts LS poll outcome for Cong MP

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday hit out at Rahul Gandhi, claiming the Congress leader has ‘learned nothing except lies’.



While addressing the ‘Vijay Sankalp Yatra’ in Congress-ruled Telangana, Sarma criticised Gandhi for his attacks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi."Did Rahul Gandhi create the vaccine (Covid vaccine)?... He had told (people) to not take vaccine... but he himself took the vaccine". Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma(File photo)

Taking a dig at Gandhi's ongoing Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, the Assam CM said he will lose elections in the entire country."Rahul Gandhi says what did Prime Minister Modi do? And Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi hold a road show on the National Highway built by Prime Minister Modi... Rahul Gandhi has learned nothing in this world except lies... Rahul Gandhi is currently doing Bharat Jodo Yatra... When he went on an India tour for the first time, he lost the elections in three states. This time he will lose in the entire country," said Sarma.

Sarma attended the Vijay Sankalp Yatra in Telangana in the presence of other BJP leaders. BJP is conducting "yatras" in the state from February 20 to March 2. The campaigns are aimed at gathering support for BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024.

Rahul Gandhi is currently in Uttar Pradesh, India's most populous state which sends 80 MPs to the Lok Sabha. Hours ago, Gandhi hit out at PM Modi after the

the Supreme Court overturned the result of Chandigarh mayor poll that had declared BJP's Manoj Sonkar as the winner. The court declared AAP's candidate Kuldeep Kumar as the winner.

“Masih is just a pawn in the BJP's conspiracy to murder democracy. Modi is the face behind it,” Gandhi posted on X.