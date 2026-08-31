HT First Read Aug 31: ED steps into NEET-UG leak case, 2 shooters in singer's murder killed
Here's your 5-minute sprint through today's biggest stories — politics, India, world, entertainment and sports.
Good morning! Here's your 5-minute sprint through today's biggest stories — politics, India, world, entertainment and sports.
ED steps into NEET-UG paper leak case, seeks CBI's records
The Enforcement Directorate has formally sought the Central Bureau of Investigation’s complete case records in the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak, as the financial crimes agency examines the alleged financial trail behind the examination scandal, people familiar with the development said on Sunday. The move could add a new dimension to the investigation. Click here to know more.
India, Uzbekistan upgrade ties, eye $5billion trade, uranium supply deal
India and Uzbekistan on Sunday raised their ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership, set a target of $5 billion in annual trade by 2030 and agreed to work for the long-term supply of uranium during talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Shavkat Mirziyoyev in Tashkent. This was Modi's fourth visit to Uzbekistan, which he described as being at the heart of India's engagement with Central Asia. Click here to read more.
2 suspects in Ankit Baliyan’s murder case killed in encounter: UP cops
Deep Dive
Two suspected shooters in Haryanvi singer and actor Ankit Baliyan's murder case were shot dead in an alleged encounter in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Monday. He was fatally shot in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district as he stepped out of a gym on Wednesday evening. A viral social media post allegedly linked to the Gogi gang had claimed responsibility for the murder. Read more here.
Delhi toddler's bruises led parents to doctor, then CCTV exposed abuse at playschool
A three-year-old boy was allegedly tied to a chair and physically abused for days at a playschool with international branches in northeast Delhi's Maujpur, police said. His parents noticed behavioural changes and bruises, and a doctor confirmed signs of assault. CCTV footage obtained from the school later revealed the abuse. The parents have also alleged possible sexual harassment. An attendant has been arrested, while a teacher, the principal, and the director have been booked. Click here to know more.
Mihir Ahuja on playing a Kargil hero: 'You immortalised my character'
Actor Mihir Ahuja's latest role gave him something rare — a real war hero's blessing. In Operation Safed Sagar, he plays Flying Officer C.H. Bal Reddy, even sitting inside a MiG-21 cockpit to bring the IAF officer's story to screen. But the real thrill, he says, was meeting the officers who reshaped his views on courage and discipline. In an exclusive chat with Hindustan Times, Mihir opens up about that surreal moment and the compliment from Bal Reddy he'll never forget. Read the interview here.
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Follow the latest breaking news, major developments and agenda-setting stories from India and around the world with the newsdesk at Hindustan Times. Operating round the clock, the desk brings together experienced editors, reporters and correspondents to deliver fast, accurate and contextual reporting across subjects that influence public policy, governance, business, society and international affairs. The HT News Desk covers politics, elections, government policies, the economy, business and markets, science and technology, the environment, law and order, infrastructure, education, climate issues and geopolitics, while closely tracking developments across states, institutions and global capitals. The team also leads coverage of major breaking news events, policy announcements, court proceedings, natural disasters, public emergencies and significant international developments. Reports published by the newsdesk are based on information gathered from reporters on the ground, official statements, government agencies, court records, regulatory filings, recognised institutions and other authoritative sources. Stories undergo editorial scrutiny and verification processes to ensure accuracy, fairness and relevance, and are updated as events evolve and additional information becomes available. Whether covering a key political decision in New Delhi, an economic policy shift affecting millions, a landmark court ruling or a major global event, the HT News Desk aims to provide readers with reliable, fact-based journalism that delivers not only the latest developments but also the context and analysis needed to understand their wider implications.Read More