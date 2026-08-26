HT Morning News Brief: Mamdani on RSS rally, Yash's return after 4 years – top stories to start your day
Here's your quick morning briefing.
From the Supreme Court's stand on the alleged use of force during the July 20 protests in Delhi to a couple's 75-hour drain vigil for their son ending in heartbreak; from security for the CJP's September 5 march to BJP possibly going solo in Punjab; from former CDS Gen Anil Chauhan (retd)’s remarks that Indian forces "did not target" Pakistan's Kirana Hills during Operation Sindoor to New York mayor Zohran Mamdani’s reservation to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s event; and from Kriti Sanon's sharp clapback to trolls, Jadeja's 22-review losing streak to 'Rocking Star' Yash’s return with ‘Toxic’ after four years — here's your quick morning briefing.
Let July 20 probe into Delhi protest kick off: Supreme Court on plea to widen remit
The Supreme Court on Tuesday said a five-member panel, headed by former judge Justice R Subhash Reddy, should be allowed to independently probe allegations of excessive force during the July 20 Delhi protest — even as petitioners sought its reconstitution and a wider inquiry into Amit Shah and other senior officials' alleged role. Click here for details.
'In deep opposition to, but...': Zohran Mamdani on RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s upcoming rally in New York
Ahead of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s rally in New York City this week, mayor Zohran Mamdani said that it was “incredibly troubling” to see the rise of a movement in India that was based on what he called an “exclusionary vision”. Click here to know more.
India didn't target Kirana Hills during Operation Sindoor: Ex-CDS
Deep Dive
Former CDS Gen Anil Chauhan (retd) on Tuesday said the Indian forces during Operation Sindoor "did not target" Pakistan's Kirana Hills, which reportedly has a nuclear facility, and that a lot of loitering munitions were sent at Sargodha, and one of those might have come down after losing its running capacity and hit a hill. Click here to read more.
Chasing a kite, losing a son: Delhi's uncovered drain claims another life
For 75 hours, Avadesh Kumar and Anita Devi waited by an open drain in Jasola — through rain, sun, hunger, thirst — hoping their 15-year-old son Mithun, who'd fallen in while chasing a kite, would be found alive. On Tuesday, that hope ended: his body was recovered 500m downstream, below the Shaheen Bagh Metro station. Click here to read more.
No request yet for CJP's India Gate protest on September 5, will push for venue change: Police
Delhi Police has begun security arrangements for the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) proposed September 5 march from India Gate to the Delhi Police headquarters, even as a senior officer said Tuesday the group is yet to seek permission. The 2.5-km march will include families of NEET aspirants who died by suicide, alleged police brutality victims, and students and youth invited from across the country. Read full report here.
“When will we stop telling women…”: Kriti Sanon to trolls over Raksha Bandhan ad
When will we stop telling women what to wear, actor Kriti Sanon asked on Tuesday after finding herself in the crosshairs of controversy over a Rakhi ad that had fellow actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut terming her outfit "intentionally creepy" and others saying it was "vulgar". Click here to read more.
BJP signals solo Punjab fight, but some eye SAD tie-up
Senior BJP leaders have publicly said the party will contest early next year's Punjab elections alone. But state leaders told HT the door may still be open to former ally Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), with at least two confirming alliance talks are ongoing. Click here to know more.
22 reviews, zero overturns: Jadeja's extraordinary DRS horror show stretches beyond three years
Ravindra Jadeja spent much of Tuesday doing what he has done for more than a decade in Test cricket: making batters uncomfortable and eventually finding a way through. But tucked away inside another productive day with the ball in Colombo was a remarkable sequence involving something at which the veteran spinner has been considerably less successful. Read more here.
Yash returns to the gangster genre four years after KGF's blockbuster run
Rocking Star' Yash returns today after four years — his first release since the blockbuster KGF franchise — with Toxic, back in familiar gangster-drama territory. The film blends high-octane action with deeper emotional undercurrents, weaving together themes of love, power, betrayal, and redemption. Follow live updates on the release here.
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Follow the latest breaking news, major developments and agenda-setting stories from India and around the world with the newsdesk at Hindustan Times. Operating round the clock, the desk brings together experienced editors, reporters and correspondents to deliver fast, accurate and contextual reporting across subjects that influence public policy, governance, business, society and international affairs. The HT News Desk covers politics, elections, government policies, the economy, business and markets, science and technology, the environment, law and order, infrastructure, education, climate issues and geopolitics, while closely tracking developments across states, institutions and global capitals. The team also leads coverage of major breaking news events, policy announcements, court proceedings, natural disasters, public emergencies and significant international developments. Reports published by the newsdesk are based on information gathered from reporters on the ground, official statements, government agencies, court records, regulatory filings, recognised institutions and other authoritative sources. Stories undergo editorial scrutiny and verification processes to ensure accuracy, fairness and relevance, and are updated as events evolve and additional information becomes available. Whether covering a key political decision in New Delhi, an economic policy shift affecting millions, a landmark court ruling or a major global event, the HT News Desk aims to provide readers with reliable, fact-based journalism that delivers not only the latest developments but also the context and analysis needed to understand their wider implications.Read More