India at forefront of fight against terror: PM Modi remembers 9/11 victims

"25 years on from the horrific 9/11 attacks, we remember and honour the victims and stand in solidarity with the families whose lives were forever changed," he wrote in a post on X.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered the victims of the 9/11 on Friday as the world commemorated 25 years of the deadly terror attacks in the United States. The prime minister also expressed India's firm resolve to combat terrorism.

Reinforcing India's commitment to fight terror, PM Modi said, “Terrorism has claimed countless lives around the world. As a victim of cross-border terrorism, India has been at the forefront of this fight for several decades.”

How is India planning to enhance its counter-terrorism strategies in light of evolving threats?

How is India planning to enhance its counter-terrorism strategies in light of evolving threats?

Why is the remembrance of 9/11 important for global solidarity against terrorism?

Why is the remembrance of 9/11 important for global solidarity against terrorism?

What did PM Modi say about India's role in combating terrorism during the 25th anniversary of 9/11?

What did PM Modi say about India's role in combating terrorism during the 25th anniversary of 9/11?

PM Modi took the opportunity to voice India's unwavering resolve to counter terrorism as he said, "While the threat keeps evolving, our resolve and opposition to terrorism in all its forms and manifestations remain unwavering. We stand in solidarity with all efforts to combat this scourge."

The prime minister also shared images of his visit to the 9/11 Memorial and Museum in 2014.

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US marks 25th anniversary of 9/11 The United States is commemorating the 25th anniversary of 9/11 attacks carried out by the al-Qaida on September 11, 2001. As many as 2,977 people were killed when hijackers crashed three planes into the World Trade Center in New York City and the Pentagon in Virginia. The terrorists also crashed a fourth plane in a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

The US will on Friday see memorial rituals, including wreath-laying, flag-flying, moments of silence, vigils and readings of victims' names as people will pay tributes to the victims.

US President Donald Trump will attend the Pentagon's anniversary ceremony on Friday. Addressing a 9/11 remembrance in Washington earlier this week, the president said, "In the course of history, there are a few moments that divide time into, really, what came before and after."