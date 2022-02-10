Hippocratic oath may be replaced with Charak Shapath

India’s apex medical education regulator, National Medical Commission (NMC), has suggested that the Hippocratic oath be replaced with ‘Charak shapath’ during the graduation ceremony of doctors.

“No Hippocratic Oath. During white coat ceremony (with parents) the oath will be “Maharishi Charak Shapath” present in NMC website,” read the minutes of NMC discussion with all medical colleges of India circulated across social media.

One of the members confirmed the development.

“This is just in discussion stages as of now; no final decision was taken in the meeting. It does not work like that there has to be a due process that needs to followed before a decision is taken,” said the member, requesting anonymity.

Another document providing highlights of the video conference of NMC’s undergraduate medical board that was held on February 7, this year, said reason for putting forward the proposal for replacement of Hippocratic oath with Charak Shapath was that “Charak belonged to our motherland— oath-taking to be conducted during White Coat Ceremony in local languages/vernaculars.”

Hippocratic oath is an ethical code for fresh medical graduates that is believed to have been written by the ancient Greek physician Hippocrates. The oath is taken during the convocation ceremony as a guide to conduct medical practice. Charak Shapath is the oath mentioned in Charak Samhita, a comprehensive text on ancient Indian medicine authored by Charaka, one of the early experts in Ayurveda, the traditional system of Indian medicine.

Calls to NMC secretary went unanswered, and chairman of the UG board did nto reply to the mail sent to her till press time.

The classic Hippocratic oath says, “I swear by Apollo Physician and Asclepius and Hygieia and Panaceia and all the gods and goddesses, making them my witnesses, that I will fulfil according to my ability and judgment this oath and this covenant.... I will apply dietetic measures for the benefit of the sick according to my ability and judgment; I will keep them from harm and injustice...”

Originally in Sanskrit that has been translated into languages such as hindi and english, a translated quote from Charak Shapath says, “Not for the self, Not for the fulfilment of any worldly material desire or gain, But solely for the good of suffering humanity, I will treat my patient and excel all.”

The move was welcomed by some.

“The replacement of Hippocratic oath with Maharishi Charak Sapth by NMC. #ThankyouNMC for adopting NMO’s vision,” tweeted National Medicos Organization.

Revathi S, an undergraduate medical student from Tamil Nadu, said, “It really does not matter what the words are during the oath-taking ceremony, as long as your heart is at the right place. The essence matters, not the content really. Having said that it is also a good idea to have vernacular versions of the oath so that people can speak in the language they are most comfortable in.”

The proposal, however, has only been discussed in the meeting, and no formal order in this regard has been issued , confirmed two members of the commission independently.

“The commission has several independent boards that discuss a lot of stuff individually, ; but there is a due process that is followed before a final decision is taken on any matter. From individual boards, the matter goes to the main commission, and is discussed in great detail. The decision is based on what the majority thinks,” said Dr Mahesh Verma, a member of NMC.

The second member added: “NMC is a thoroughly transparent body with very senior experts in the field as its part. No decision is taken unless there is a consensus among members on an issue; once a decision is made by NMC then it is sent to the Union health ministry for grant of approval.”

Meanwhile, graduates in some medical colleges individually have been using Charak Shapath or the modified version of the Hippocratic Oath.

“We at AIIMS have been using Charak oath for quite a few years now,” said a faculty member at the premier medical institute in Delhi.

Another faculty member at Safdarjung Hospital, said, “The soul of the oath is essentially the same; just some words change to fit into the Indian context; you may call it whatever but its purpose is the same.”

Experts are of the opinion there is no harm in making changes to the oath to suit the Indian context.

“There is no harm in introducing charak oath as the essence will be the same to motivate budding doctors to practice medicine ethically. As long as they do not do away with the oath it is fine. In fact, it makes more sense to speak what Indians can better relate to,” said Dr KK Talwar, former director, PGI Chandigarh.

