‘His master’s voice’: Congress MLA on attacks by LDF MLAs

“His master’s voice” is how Congress MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan on Monday termed the verbal attacks against him by LDF MLAs after Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed his displeasure over his daughter and her company being mentioned during discussions in the state assembly last week.

The discussions were on an adjournment motion moved by the Opposition over the vandalism of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi’s Wayanad office, an issue over which the previous day’s -- June 27 -- session was disrupted.

During the discussions, Kuzhalnadan had claimed that a director of an international consultancy firm allegedly linked to an accused in the gold smuggling case was the mentor of Vijayan’s daughter.

As the discussion concluded, the chief minister expressed his displeasure at the mention of his daughter and her company and attacked Kuzhalnadan, claiming that he was telling a “blatant lie.” Other LDF MLAs also had criticised him thereafter.

The next day, the Congress MLA contended he stood by what he had said as it was based on information gleaned from a web archiving portal.

Today, Kuzhalnadan again raised the issue, saying that after his submissions on June 28, several LDF MLAs had also spoken but none of them objected to his statements regarding the Chief Minister’s daughter and her company.

However, the chief minister expressed his displeasure, the ruling front MLAs verbally attacked him, he claimed and said that it indicated -- “his master’s voice” -- and not their own views.

He alleged that this was the present position of CPI(M).

His subsequent contentions or allegations regarding the same were not telecast by Sabha TV, which airs the House proceedings.

After staging a walkout, while speaking to reporters, Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan said he would be asking for an unedited copy of the remaining portion of what Kuzhalnadan said.

He said if the same was not provided, then it would be raised before the Speaker.