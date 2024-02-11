 Hold elections to J-K Assembly with Lok Sabha polls: J&amp;K politician | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / India News / Hold elections to J-K Assembly and Lok Sabha simultaneously: J&K politician Altaf Bukhari

Hold elections to J-K Assembly and Lok Sabha simultaneously: J&K politician Altaf Bukhari

PTI |
Feb 11, 2024 11:56 PM IST

He said the Supreme Court has also directed the Centre to hold elections in Jammu and Kashmir before September 2024.

Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari on Sunday urged the election commission to hold assembly elections and parliamentary polls in Jammu and Kashmir simultaneously.

Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari (PTI)
Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari (PTI)

Addressing a one-day workers meeting in Bishna here, the former minister said people of the Union Territory have been denied an elected government for the last five years.

Experience Delhi’s rich history through a series of heritage walks with HT! Participate Now

"We demand holding of legislative assembly polls in J&K with forthcoming parliamentary elections to end the bureaucratic rule," he said, also demanding immediate restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.

ALSO READ| Seen playing cricket in Tejashwi's residence, RJD MLA reported missing by family

He said the Supreme Court has also directed the Centre to hold elections in Jammu and Kashmir before September 2024.

"The atmosphere in Jammu and Kashmir has changed since the day when the people of the erstwhile state were stripped of their special status (under Article 370) on August 5, 2019. They are eagerly waiting for an opportunity to elect their representatives who can protect their rights," he said.

The Apni Party leader congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for adding four more communities to the list of scheduled tribes in J&K.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get India Newsalong withLatest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On