Holi horror: Delhi man slits wife's throat, woman dies

In a horrific incident in Delhi on the occasion of Holi, a man slit the throat of his wife, police said, reported news agency ANI. The alleged murder happened at Baldhawar Colony, Bakhtawarpur, falling under the jurisdiction of the Alipur police station when the country was celebrating Holi on Monday. In a horrific incident in Delhi on the occasion of Holi, a man slit the throat of his wife, police said, reported news agency ANI. (Representational picture)

According to police, the accused has been identified as Manjeet and the deceased as Arti. The Sub-Divisional Magistrate has been informed to initiate procedures under 176 Code of Criminal Procedure, as per police.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

As per the report, the Delhi Police received a call at the Police Control Room at 6:50 pm on Monday. The caller informed them that a woman was allegedly beaten up badly by her husband.

"On reaching the spot, it was found that the woman Aarti was lying in a pool of blood with her throat slit," police said.

"The accused husband has been apprehended," added the police.

ALSO READ| Man sexually assaults 4-year-old in East Delhi, locals hold protest

Police said that the couple had been married for six years. The deceased was mother to two children aged three and five.

Police said that they were registering a case under Indian Penal Code sections 302 and 304B

ALSO READ| Angry at being teased, man stabs woman on Mukherjee Nagar street in Delhi

Man shot dead in Delhi's Shastri Park

In another incident on Monday, a man named Mustakim was shot dead during an argument in northeast Delhi's Shastri Park area, police said on Tuesday. The accused, Yaseen, is on the run and efforts are being made to arrest him.

"Mustakim was shot in the chest. He was taken to Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital, where he was declared dead. The body has been shifted to GTB Hospital for post-mortem examination," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Joy Tirkey as quoted by news agency PTI.

On Monday night, Mustakim and his friend Sohail visited the house of the latter's ex-wife Ishrat, who works at a bar. There they met Yaseen, whom Ishrat wanted to marry, police said.

Mustakim and Sohail had an argument with Yaseen at Ishrat's house. During the argument, Yaseen shot Mustakim, police said.