Angry at being teased, man stabs woman on Mukherjee Nagar street in Delhi

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 25, 2024 05:06 AM IST

According to police, the woman, a resident of Jafrabad, was preparing for competitive exams and was headed to the library when the incident happened

A 22-year-old woman was stabbed multiple times on Friday allegedly by a man for repeatedly making fun of him, the Delhi Police said on Sunday, adding that it has arrested the suspect

A purported video of the incident, which was circulated on social media, ostensibly shows the suspect repeatedly attacking the woman who was trying to dodge the attack. (Representational image)

According to police, the woman, a resident of Jafrabad, was preparing for competitive exams and was headed to the library when the incident happened.

The woman is preparing for competitive exams and was headed to a library when the accused attacked her. The accused, identified as Aman (police did not reveal his last name), a scrap dealer, allegedly stabbed her multiple times on her left arm and waist following which she suffered at least three wounds, police said.

A purported video of the incident, which was circulated on social media, ostensibly shows the suspect repeatedly attacking the woman who was trying to dodge the attack. He then tries to flee but comes back to attack her again. The man is then stopped by locals.

Police said the woman was taken to a nearby dispensary by the locals.

According to police, the accused and the woman know each other. “On Friday, she had called the accused ‘crazy’ and also made fun of him. Aman managed to get a knife from a vegetable vendor on the streets and stabbed her. The incident occurred in front of a PG accommodation,” said an officer aware of the case, asking not to be named.

An eyewitness, requesting anonymity, said Aman is an aloof person. “We were inside when we heard screams of the woman. Aman was shouting at her and stabbing her. People often make fun of him and he rarely talks to anyone,” said the person.

News / Cities / Delhi / Angry at being teased, man stabs woman on Mukherjee Nagar street in Delhi
