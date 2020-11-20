e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 20, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Hong Kong bars Air India flights for fifth time as passengers test positive for Covid-19

Hong Kong bars Air India flights for fifth time as passengers test positive for Covid-19

In October, Air India barred flights from Munbai till November 10. The previous bans were on the airline’s Delhi-Hong Kong flights during ugust 18-31, September 20-October 3, and October 17-30.

india Updated: Nov 20, 2020, 22:35 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Travellers show their IDs while maintaining social distancing at an entry gate at Terminal T2 of Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport .
Travellers show their IDs while maintaining social distancing at an entry gate at Terminal T2 of Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport .(Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)
         

Air India has been barred from operating between Delhi and Hong Kong from November 20 till 3rd December. This is the fifth time Hong Kong put an embargo on Air India flights as several passengers have been tested Covid-19 positive in the past few months. The airline has said passengers with Covid-19 negative test reports done 72 hours prior to departure, from Labs recognised by ICMR, are allowed to board flights to Hong Kong.

In October, Air India barred flights from Munbai till November 10. The previous bans were on the airline’s Delhi-Hong Kong flights during ugust 18-31, September 20-October 3, and October 17-30.

All international passengers are required to undergo a post-flight Covid-19 test at the Hong Kong airport.

Besides India, a pre-flight Covid-19 negative certificate is mandatory for all passengers from Bangladesh, Ethiopia, France, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Nepal, Pakistan, the Philippines, Russia, South Africa, the UK and the US, according to the Hong Kong government’s rules.

(With agency inputs)

tags
top news
No change in foreign secy’s Nepal visit, say officials amid buzz over PM Oli’s future
No change in foreign secy’s Nepal visit, say officials amid buzz over PM Oli’s future
No VIP category should be created for Covid-19 vaccine, says Delhi CM
No VIP category should be created for Covid-19 vaccine, says Delhi CM
PM Modi holds review meet to decide India’s vaccination strategy
PM Modi holds review meet to decide India’s vaccination strategy
Pfizer, BioNTech plan emergency move to use Covid-19 vaccine in December
Pfizer, BioNTech plan emergency move to use Covid-19 vaccine in December
‘Congress won’t be able to lead India towards a new future’: Delhi CM
‘Congress won’t be able to lead India towards a new future’: Delhi CM
Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Jaipur: List of new Covid-19 restrictions
Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Jaipur: List of new Covid-19 restrictions
Hong Kong bars Air India flights from Delhi till December 3
Hong Kong bars Air India flights from Delhi till December 3
‘Every Delhiite will get health e-card’: Kejriwal govt’s new plan #HTLS2020
‘Every Delhiite will get health e-card’: Kejriwal govt’s new plan #HTLS2020
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesPM ModiDelhi Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 casesDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In