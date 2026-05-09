Horse-trading row, VCK suspense: Twists and turns in Vijay-starrer Tamil Nadu election thriller

Tamil Nadu's Bollywood-esque political drama intensified on Saturday with no clarity yet on who will form the next government despite actor-politician C Joseph Vijay emerging as the single-largest winner in the Assembly elections. What initially appeared to be a smooth path for Vijay to become the state's first chief minister outside the DMK-AIADMK duopoly since 1967 has now spiralled into a full-blown 'Game of Thrones' battle involving late-night negotiations, resort politics, allegations of horse-trading, claims of forged support letters, and suspense over crucial allies.

TVK chief Vijay celebrates after emerging as the single-largest party in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections results, in Chennai.(PTI)

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After three straight days of meetings with Governor Rajendra Arlekar, Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) is still struggling to conclusively prove majority support in the 234-member Assembly. The TVK’s tally effectively stands at 107 after Vijay is required to vacate one of the two seats he won. Support from Congress, CPI and CPI(M) has taken the number to 116 — still short of the halfway mark of 118.

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The biggest suspense now revolves around the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, whose two MLAs could decide whether Vijay forms the government or whether the deadlock deepens further. At the same time, a bitter confrontation has erupted between TVK and Amma Makkal Munnettra Kazagam (AMMK) chief TTV Dhinakaran after he accused TVK of using a “forged” support letter from his lone MLA in an alleged attempt at “horse-trading”. Congress, meanwhile, has shifted its MLAs to Hyderabad amid fears of poaching attempts as uncertainty grips the state.

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{{^usCountry}} Here are the 10 biggest developments in Tamil Nadu’s government formation battle: Vijay still short of majority mark {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Here are the 10 biggest developments in Tamil Nadu’s government formation battle: Vijay still short of majority mark {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam won 108 seats in the 234-member Assembly, but Vijay’s effective strength dropped to 107 because he must vacate one of the two constituencies he won. With support from Congress (5), CPI (2) and CPI(M) (2), TVK currently has the backing of 116 MLAs — still two short of the majority mark of 118. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam won 108 seats in the 234-member Assembly, but Vijay’s effective strength dropped to 107 because he must vacate one of the two constituencies he won. With support from Congress (5), CPI (2) and CPI(M) (2), TVK currently has the backing of 116 MLAs — still two short of the majority mark of 118. {{/usCountry}}

Vijay's TVK is still 2 seats short of the magic number of 118 in the Tamil Nadu assembly.

{{^usCountry}} VCK now holds the cards {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} VCK now holds the cards {{/usCountry}}

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All eyes are on the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, whose two MLAs could help Vijay cross the halfway mark. VCK representatives said the party would make a formal announcement by 4 pm on Saturday.

VCK MLA-elect Vanni Arasu said the party wanted “people’s rule to continue” and criticised the Governor’s actions as unconstitutional.

Congress MLAs shifted to Hyderabad amid poaching fears

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In a dramatic twist, the Congress moved its five MLAs to Hyderabad amid fears of poaching attempts during the ongoing numbers battle.

Congress MLA P Viswanathan is leading the group. Sources said he could become a minister if a TVK-led government is formed.

Also read - 5+2+2+2-2: Why math is not mathing for TVK's Vijay to form Tamil Nadu govt

Horse-trading row erupts over AMMK MLA

A major controversy also broke out after TVK submitted what it claimed was a support letter from the lone MLA of Amma Makkal Munnettra Kazagam.

AMMK chief TTV Dhinakaran accused TVK of “horse-trading” and “forgery”, claiming the letter was fake and insisting his MLA remained loyal to the NDA and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam.

Dhinakaran rushes to Governor, seeks probe

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Dhinakaran personally met Governor Rajendra Arlekar late Friday night and sought an investigation into the alleged forged letter.

“We urged him not to allow these people involved in forgery to form the government,” Dhinakaran said, adding that a police complaint would also be filed.

Vijay has been scrambling to win enough allies to cross the 118-seat majority mark.

TVK hits back with video proof

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TVK rejected the allegations and released a video showing AMMK MLA S Kamaraj allegedly writing a support letter for Vijay.

The party accused Dhinakaran of spreading “false news and misinformation” and insisted that TVK had “no need to bargain or negotiate” for support.

IUML confusion adds to uncertainty

The Indian Union Muslim League added to the confusion after initially hinting at support for government formation before later denying any backing for TVK.

IUML leader AM Shahjahan later clarified: “We did not support anybody. We did not give any letter to anybody.”

Governor yet to invite Vijay

Despite Vijay meeting the Governor three times in three days, Raj Bhavan has still not formally invited him to form the government. Sources indicated the Governor wants verified written proof of majority support before taking a final call.

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How the numbers stack up in the Tamil Nadu assembly.

TVK workers continue celebrations

Even amid the uncertainty, TVK cadres gathered outside the party office in Chennai, expressing confidence that Vijay would soon become chief minister.

If sworn in, Vijay would become the first leader outside the DMK-AIADMK formations to rule Tamil Nadu since 1967.

Rahul Gandhi may attend swearing-in

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Amid speculation that the deadlock could end soon, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is expected to attend Vijay’s proposed swearing-in ceremony at Chennai’s Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium.

But with VCK yet to formally declare support and the AMMK controversy escalating, Tamil Nadu's post-election drama remains far from over.

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