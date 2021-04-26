IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Hospitals in Puducherry fully equipped to treat Covid patients: Soundararajan
There are however statements from a section of people alleging there was shortage of beds and other amenities in the government hospitals, Soundararajan said.(Biplov Bhuyan/HT file photo. Representative image)
There are however statements from a section of people alleging there was shortage of beds and other amenities in the government hospitals, Soundararajan said.(Biplov Bhuyan/HT file photo. Representative image)
india news

Hospitals in Puducherry fully equipped to treat Covid patients: Soundararajan

Talking to reporters after receiving a paracycling team from Chennai which had arrived here to spread Covid vaccination awarenes, Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said hospitals, including government institutions, are fully equipped with beds, oxygen beds, medicines and other requirements.
READ FULL STORY
PTI | | Posted by Harshit Sabarwal, Puducherry
PUBLISHED ON APR 26, 2021 07:04 PM IST

Hospitals in the Union Territory of Puducherry are fully equipped to treat pandemic stricken patients and government was bearing the expenditure for their treatment in private hospitals, Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said on Monday.

Talking to reporters after receiving a paracycling team from Chennai which had arrived here to spread Covid vaccination awarenes,the Lt Governor said hospitals, including government institutions, are fully equipped with beds, oxygen beds, medicines and other requirements.

There are however statements from a section of people alleging there was shortage of beds and other amenities in the government hospitals, she said.

"I appeal to these people to refrain from making such incorrect statements as the government is keen to tackle the pandemic situation through coordinated efforts," the Lt Governor said.

Health Secretary T Arun had already held talks with managements of private medical colleges and hospitals and assured them that expenses would be borne by the government.

She also said voluntary organisations were also playing a proactive role in implementing measures to combat coronavirus here.

A private enterprise had also donated 10,000 masks for distribution to the people.

The Lt Governor said the government had tightened restrictions in the context of the lockdown solely to ensure that Covid-19 was driven away from the soil of Puducherry.

She said there was no shortage of oxygen, beds and medicines and sustained efforts have resulted in confidence among the people.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus puducherry govt
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP