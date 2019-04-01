Hot summer ahead for central, north India

In its seasonal outlook for April to June, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday maximum temperatures are likely to be above the normal range by 0.5 to 1 degree Celsius in most parts of central and some parts of northwest India.

This is likely to impact agriculture because there may not be adequate moisture in the soil for the kharif season, scientists said.

Above normal heatwave conditions are also likely over the core heatwave zone, which includes Delhi, Haryana Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha, Telangana, and Marathawada, Vidarbha, Madhya Maharashtra and coastal Andhra Pradesh.

The seasonal average minimum and mean temperatures over West Rajasthan are likely to be above normal by over 1 degree Celsius.

Above-normal heatwave conditions means there will be a higher frequency of heatwaves compared to the usual, according to meteorologists.

“Many meteorological conditions influence heatwaves; one of the conditions is El Nino. Our forecast says that weak El Nino conditions have set in. So temperatures are likely to be slightly above normal over most parts of the country according to our models. We have already seen heatwaves over Rajasthan and parts of central India in the last couple of weeks,” said M Mohapatra, the director general of meteorology at IMD.

Mahesh Palawat, vice-president of meteorology and Climate Change at Skymet Weather, said, “There may be numerous dust storms but that will not lower the temperature...This will impact agriculture... Monsoon also may not be good this year.”

DS Pai, senior scientist at IMD, Pune, said, “When heating is there, it can help thunderstorm activity, it can cause cloud formation. Soil will get dry if heating is not compensated by pre-monsoon showers. Central India, including parts of Gujarat, Chhattisgarh and MP, can become dry. Some parts of northwest and western India like Rajasthan can also have dry soil.”

El Nino is a weather phenomenon characterised by warm ocean temperatures in the equatorial Pacific ocean.

A heatwave occurs when the temperature is above 40 degrees or about 4.5 to 6.4 degrees above normal. A severe heatwave condition is witnessed when the maximum temperature is over 6.5 degrees above normal.

First Published: Apr 01, 2019 23:37 IST