House panel summons two key media bodies over curbing fake news

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology, led by BJP’s Nishikant Dubey, has called representatives of two key media bodies to discuss mechanisms for curbing fake news. One of the recommendations made by the parliamentary panel on IT is to introduce dedicated laws to counter fake news. (Representational image)

The News Broadcasters and Digital Association (NBDA) and Editors Guild of India (EGI) will present their views on the issue at a meeting scheduled for November 21, according to the committee’s notice.

The panel has prioritised addressing fake news, particularly its spread on social media platforms, amid growing concerns from policymakers and elected representatives.

“The panel will conduct a comprehensive review of existing mechanisms to combat fake news and is expected to suggest new and concrete measures for more effective control,” said a senior committee functionary familiar with the matter.

A second committee functionary said the panel might recommend new laws or regulations and stronger government measures against fake news that triggers social or religious unrest. The discussion will also focus on addressing false information about political leaders and prominent citizens.

While “fake news” lacks a legal definition in Indian law, the Information Technology Rules of 2021, amended in 2022, require intermediaries to prevent “misinformation or information which is patently false and untrue or misleading in nature” on their platforms. However, “misinformation” also remains undefined in law.

The central government’s attempt to establish a state-run fact-checking unit for government-related information through a 2023 amendment to the IT Rules was struck down as unconstitutional by the Bombay high court in September 2024.

The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has modified language from the Indian Penal Code to address misinformation. Under Section 353 of BNS, publishing false information or alarming news, including through electronic means, with intent to create enmity can result in up to three years imprisonment and/or a fine.

Research has highlighted the role of instant messaging platforms in spreading misinformation.