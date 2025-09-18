Houses destroyed, 14 missing, 20 injured: Cloudburst wreaks havoc in Uttarakhand's Chamoli | Top points

The cloudburst in Uttarakhand's Chamoli late Wednesday triggered landslides and massive destruction, with over a dozen people missing and several homes destroyed. Heavy rains triggered massive landslides in the villages of Kuntri Lagafali and Dhurma in Nandanagar((X/ @chamolipolice))

Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday said that at least 14 people are missing and 20 persons have sustained injuries in the disaster.

The cloudburst struck the Nandanagar Ghat area, burying several houses under debris in the Kuntri Langafali ward of the town, the district magistrate said.

In the aftermath of the cloudburst, heavy rains triggered massive landslides in the villages of Kuntri Lagafali and Dhurma in Nandanagar, following which the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) launched rescue operations.

Cloudburst, heavy rains and landslides in Chamoli | Top points

• More than 30 houses were swept away in four villages of the Nandanagar area in Chamoli district, about 260 km from Dehradun. The disaster specifically affected Kuntari Lagaphali, Kuntari Lagasarpani, Sera and Dhurma, CM Dhami said.

• Chamoli District Magistrate Sandeep Tiwari said at least eight people, including four members of a family, went missing in Kuntari Lagaphali village. He said at least two people were missing in Dhurma village.

• The Uttarakhand CM reviewed the situation following the cloudburst in the region, and said that over 200 people had been affected in the disaster.

• “Thirty-three houses, several shops and cowsheds were destroyed by debris in four villages -- Kuntari Lagaphali, Kuntari Lagasarpani, Sera and Dhurma -- following heavy rain,” Dhami said, providing key updates.

• Dhami added that NDRF and SDRF teams had reached the affected areas, and said that search and rescue and relief operations were currently underway.

• The Uttarakhand CM also spoke Chamoli DM Sandeep Tiwari through video conferencing at the State Emergency Operations Centre in Dehradun.

• He directed officials to ensure the immediate restoration of damage roads, drinking water supply, and electricity and network connectivity.

• He further asked for adequate arrangements to be made regarding the food, shelter, drinking water and other basic amenities including medical assistance for the people affected by the disaster.