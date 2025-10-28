How a forensic student, her LPG agent ex killed her bf using their ‘skills’: Freak story of a Delhi murder

A crime-show-loving forensic science student and her LPG distributor ex-boyfriend hatched a deadly plan to kill the former's live-in partner in Delhi's Timarpur, staging the crime scene using ghee (clarified butter) and alcohol as a fire to mislead investigators. The alleged murder that took place on October 6 hit headlines on Monday with the police revealing chilling details and arrests in the case. (ANI/File)

Also Read | Ghee, alcohol, fire: How forensic student, crime show lover, made deadly cocktail to kill live-in partner in Delhi Delhi Police said the murder was a revenge plot after the victim, a UPSC (Union Public Service Commission) aspirant, allegedly took obscene videos of the woman and of over 15 other women.

How woman killed partner with help of LPG gas distributor ex Around 2.50 am on October 6, police received a call regarding a fire at a fourth-floor room in Gandhi Vihar of Delhi's Timarpur. After dousing the blaze, officers found a severely burnt body inside, which initially prompted them to register a case under provisions related to negligent conduct with fire, pending post-mortem and forensic analysis.

Things took a turn after the family members of the victim grew suspicious over the circumstances surrounding the fire.

The victim's cousin questioned the nature of the death as the CCTV footage from the area showed two people entering the building before the fire and one woman leaving shortly before it erupted, according to an earlier HT report. Police identified her as the victim's 21-year-old live-in partner - a BSc forensic science student from Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad, who had been in a relationship with him since May this year.

Those investigating the crime, cited in earlier HT reports, said the woman went to her ex-boyfriend, who worked as an LPG distributor, after her relationship with her current partner turned sour when she discovered her obscene videos with him that he refused to delete and allegedly even made false stories to humiliate her.

She confided in her ex-boyfriend, who decided to take revenge, an officer said. The police said the woman, her ex-boyfriend, and another associate plotted to kill the victim and destroy all evidence of the crime.

Ex 'knew how to manipulate the gas cylinder’ Using her academic knowledge of forensic science, her fondness for crime shows, and her LPG distributor ex's expertise in handling cylinders, the woman allegedly hatched a plan to make the murder look like an accidental fire.

"On the night of October 5, the trio visited the victim's flat, where they allegedly strangled and beat him to death before pouring oil - reportedly ghee or clarified butter - and alcohol over the body. "She was pursuing forensic science and later shifted to a computer science course. She knew how to mislead investigators and planned the fire to destroy evidence," said the officer.

Police said the ex-boyfriend, who works as an LPG distributor in Moradabad, then set up the scene for a fire. "He knew how to manipulate the gas cylinder. They opened the regulator and ignited the fire using a lighter, leaving the cylinder near the victim's head… about an hour later, the cylinder exploded, and the body was completely charred," the officer said.

A hard disk recovered from the flat of the 32-year-old UPSC aspirant contained videos of more than 15 women apart from her partner. Police said that forensic experts are examining the contents to identify the women to ascertain whether the videos were recorded with their consent.

“It appears that the deceased had done the same with multiple women and used to record their private videos on his laptop. The laptop has not been recovered yet but the hard disk has been seized and it has videos of more than 15 women,” an earlier HT report on the incident quoted an officer aware of the matter as saying on Monday.

The woman was arrested on October 18 from UP's Moradabad, while her ex-boyfriend was nabbed on October 21 and their associate on October 23. During the investigation, police recovered a hard disk, a trolley bag, the deceased's shirt, and two mobile phones from the accused.