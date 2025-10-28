Murdered UPSC aspirant’s hard disk had obscene videos of 15+ women, say police

A hard disk recovered from the flat of a 32-year-old UPSC aspirant, killed by his partner for taking obscene videos of her, contained such videos of more than 15 women. Police said that forensic experts are examining the contents to identify the women and ascertain whether the videos were recorded with their consent.

On Monday, an officer aware of the matter said, “It appears that the deceased had done the same with multiple women and used to record their private videos on his laptop. The laptop has not been recovered yet but the hard disk has been seized and it has videos of more than 15 women.”

The 32-year-old’s charred body was recovered from his fourth-floor apartment in Gandhi Vihar, Timarpur, on October 6. Initially, the police had registered a case under sections related to negligent conduct with fire, but the subsequent investigation revealed that it was a case of premeditated murder.

His partner, a 21-year-old BSc forensic science student from Moradabad, along with her ex-boyfriend and another man, had been arrested, police said on Sunday. Police said the woman had been driven by anger and humiliation after she discovered he had secretly recorded obscene videos of her and then refused to delete them when she asked.

According to investigators, the accused allegedly killed the victim and staged the murder as an accidental fire. “She felt betrayed and humiliated when she confronted him and he refused to remove the footage,” said a senior police officer.

Investigators said the main accused, drawing on her background in forensic science and interest in crime shows, meticulously planned the cover-up. On the night of October 5, she allegedly visited the victim’s flat with her ex-boyfriend, an LPG gas distributor, and an associate. The three allegedly assaulted the victim and strangled him to death before pouring oil and alcohol over the body. “They strangulated him using the wire of a mobile charger,” the officer said.

“They opened the gas regulator and ignited a lighter, creating the scene of an accidental fire. The cylinder was placed near the victim’s head. About an hour later, the fire spread and the cylinder exploded, completely burning the body,” the officer added.

The plot began to unravel after the victim’s cousin raised suspicions about the circumstances of the death. CCTV footage from the building also showed two men and a woman entering the flat before the fire and the woman leaving shortly after. Technical surveillance and phone records helped police track down the accused to Moradabad.

The woman was arrested on October 18, followed by her ex-boyfriend on October 21 and their associate on October 23. Police have recovered the hard disk, a trolley bag, the deceased’s shirt, and the mobile phones used during the crime.

Further forensic and cyber analysis is underway, and the final cause of death will be confirmed after the viscera and FSL reports.