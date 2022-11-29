How Air Force connects to youth on career options? 5 things to know about DISHA

The Directorate of Induction and Selection in Holistic Approach or DISHA, set up by the Air Force in 2005, plays a crucial role in facilitating entry of youth into the service. At a time when unemployment rates have peaked, the cell is also playing a crucial role in query resolution and career guidance for young aspirants.

5 things to know about Air Force's DISHA cell:

1) The primary goal of DISHA is to reach out and create awareness among youth about career opportunities in the Indian Air Force.

2) To disseminate information and connect with the youth, it uses various social media handles to help answer queries with regards to the Air Force.

3) The cell is also responsible for formulating notifications for the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) - a screening exam conducted by the Air Force to select young aspirants for its various Flying and Ground Duty branches.

4) DISHA also maintains its reach by holding one-on-one interactions with young aspirants and conducting career and motivational lectures.

5) Induction Publicity Exhibition Vehicle (IPEV) and Facilitation Cum Publicity Pavilion (FCP) are among some of the pan-India drives being operated by DISHA to amplify awareness about the Force and various career prospects on offer.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON