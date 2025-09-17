PM Narendra Modi's 75th birthday today: How BJP is celebrating across states | Details

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 75th birthday on Wednesday, September 17, with nationwide events and the launch of health, welfare, and development programmes. Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik makes a sculpture on the eve of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday on Puri beach, on Tuesday, (PTI)

The programmes are part of the "Sewa Pakhwada" that the ruling party is observing between September 17 and October 2, which is Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary, to celebrate the birthday of its leader whose stewardship has taken the BJP to new highs and made it a dominant political force for over a decade.

Also Read | PM Modi: The outsider who changed a nation

Delhi: 41 Ayushman Aarogya Mandirs to open on PM's birthday

Healthcare centres under the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will be converted into Ayushman Aarogya Mandirs, with 41 set to be inaugurated on PM Narendra Modi's birthday.

The MCD has set a target of creating over 300 such units, while currently the civic body has over 150 centres, some of which have already been upgraded.

Also Read | How Modi, at 75, stacks up against India's other PMs | Number Theory

While 41 will be inaugurated on Wednesday, another 19 are scheduled for inauguration on September 30. Fifty units are expected to be completed next month, while the remaining will be constructed afresh.

Several existing primary health centres (PHCs) and sub-centres, maternity centres, maternity homes and polyclinics will be reconstructed as part of this initiative. The redesigned units will offer enhanced medical services, improved infrastructure and better-equipped facilities to ensure comprehensive primary healthcare for Delhi residents.

The Delhi government will launch 500 creches for children of women working as labourers in the city, chief minister Rekha Gupta said.

Amit Shah to inaugurate 15 developmental works

Union home minister Amit Shah will inaugurate 15 developmental works at an event at Thyagraj Stadium in the afternoon. This includes hospital blocks, 101 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs (neighbourhood clinics), 150 dialysis centres, 75 drones for policing, and laying the foundation stone for two waste-to-energy plants, among others.

Madhya Pradesh: Launch of ‘Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar’

Modi will kick off a fortnight-long nationwide "Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar" and the eighth National Nutritional Month from Dhar in Madhya Pradesh.

He will unveil several other development initiatives and address a public meeting, an official statement said.

In Dhar, Modi will also transfer funds under the “Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana” directly into the bank accounts of nearly 10 lakh eligible women and also unveil the “Suman Sakhi Chatbot” to raise awareness on maternal and child health.

The chatbot will provide timely and accurate information to pregnant women in rural and remote areas, ensuring access to essential health services, the statement said.

As part of a campaign against sickle cell anaemia, Modi will give the 10 millionth Sickle Cell Screening and Counselling Card in the state.

Under "Adi Karmyogi Abhiyan", Modi will launch an exercise in the state that will symbolise the confluence of tribal pride and the spirit of nation-building. The initiative will include a series of service-oriented activities in tribal regions, focusing on health, education, nutrition, skill development, livelihood enhancement, sanitation, water conservation and environmental protection, the statement said.

In line with his 5F Vision – Farm to Fibre, Fibre to Factory, Factory to Fashion, and Fashion to Foreign, the prime minister will inaugurate the PM MITRA Park in Dhar.

Varanasi: Laying of foundation stone of projects worth ₹ 111 crore

Meanwhile, in Modi's Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi, the municipal corporation will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of projects worth ₹111 crore, mayor Ashok Tiwari said.

Maharashtra: Over 1 lakh cataract surgeries

In Maharashtra, the BJP plans to organise more than one lakh cataract surgeries and eye check-ups of at least 10 lakh people and distribute spectacles to the needy during a drive from September 17 to October 2, state BJP president Ravindra Chavan said.

Odisha government to plant 75 lakh saplings

In Odisha, the state government is planning to plant 75 lakh saplings on Wednesday, the state's Additional Chief Secretary of Forest Satyabrat Sahu said.

(With inputs from PTI)