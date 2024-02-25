Prashant Kishor asked 'how does BJP win if it doesn't address youth?' His reply

Jan Suraj Abhiyan founder Prashant Kishor has blamed the opposition's inability to galvanise the voters for the Bharatiya Janata Party's electoral successes amid issues of the youth, particularly jobs.



During an interactive session on a popular TV news channel, Kishor was asked by a youth from the audience as to why the BJP continues to win elections despite ‘not being able to address issues of the youth’.



Kishor, who was a poll strategist for Bharatiya Janata Party in 2014, said,"The BJP government continues to win because those in the opposition are not able to unite and galvanise the voters."



ALSO READ: Prashant Kishor says BJP won't get 370 seats alone; his advice for INDIA is...



“In 2019, 38 out of 100 people voted in favour of Modi, while 62 did not. The majority was not in favour of the government then. But those 62 voters are not united and are scattered. Nobody is able to galvanise them and the government is benefiting from it,” he added.



Kishor, a renowned poll strategist who worked with prominent political parties including the BJP, JD(U)-RJD Mahagathbandhan, DMK, Trinamool Congress and the YSR Congress, launched the Jan Suraj Abhiyan in 2022. Prashant Kishor and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.(PTI)

Recently, he announced that at least 75 people belonging to the Extremely Backward Classes (EBC) category will be fielded by a single platform supported by his organisation 'Jan Suraaj' in the 2025 Bihar assembly polls.



Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

2022: Kishor declined Cong's offer to join party

In 2022, Kishor had declined the Congress's offer to join the party. “Following a presentation & discussions with Sh. Prashant Kishor, Congress President has constituted a Empowered Action Group 2024 & invited him to join the party as part of the group with defined responsibility. He declined. We appreciate his efforts & suggestion given to party," Congress leader Randeep Surjewala had posted on X.

On not joining the Congress, Kishor had posted,"I declined the generous offer of #congress to join the party as part of the EAG & take responsibility for the elections. In my humble opinion, more than me the party needs leadership and collective will to fix the deep rooted structural problems through transformational reforms."