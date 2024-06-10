How foreign media covered Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony

Narendra Modi took oath as the prime minister of India for the third consecutive term on Sunday. President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath of office and secrecy to Modi and his 71-membered council of ministers, including 30 cabinet ministers, 5 ministers of state with independent charge, and 36 ministers of state. Narendra Modi takes oath as prime minister.(X/ @narendramodi)

Follow LIVE Updates

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Over 8,000 guests, including leaders from neighbouring nations and the Indian Ocean region, various professionals and cultural performers, attended the oath-taking ceremony.

Key BJP leaders who took oath alongside PM Modi include Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, JP Nadda, Nirmala Sitharaman, S Jaishankar and Piyush Goyal. Several former chief ministers were sworn in as ministers, including Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Manohar Lal Khattar, HD Kumaraswamy, Jitan Ram Manjhi and Sarbanand Sonowal.

How did the foreign media cover the swearing-in of Modi 3.0?

Numerous foreign media organisations, ranging from the New York Times to BBC, covered the swearing-in ceremony of Narendra Modi, who is the only Prime Minister after Jawaharlal Nehru to be elected consecutively for a third term after completing full two preceding terms.

New York Times

The US-based news organisation reported that the swearing-in of a humbled Narendra Modi has transformed the political air in New Delhi. It said that Modi has now pitched himself as the modest administrator that voters showed they wanted

"As a humbled Narendra Modi was sworn in on Sunday for a third term as India’s prime minister, the political air in New Delhi appeared transformed. The election that ended last week stripped Mr. Modi of his parliamentary majority and forced him to turn to a diverse set of coalition partners to stay in power. Now, these other parties are enjoying something that for years was singularly Mr. Modi’s: relevance and the spotlight. Above all, the change can be seen in Mr. Modi himself. For now, at least, the messianic air is gone. He pitches himself as the modest administrator that voters showed they wanted," it said in its report.

BBC

The Britain-based news outlet presented a detailed report about the mega event, focussing on the presence of International dignitaries. It also highlighted Modi's speech, where he outlined his vision for the upcoming term. The BBC, however, noted that the ruling alliance won by a lower margin than predicted by the exit polls - in an election that saw "resurgence of India's opposition."

Al Jazeera

Gulf-based news outlet Al Jazeera focused on the international reactions to PM Modi's swearing-in, mentioning congratulatory greetings from global leaders. It also his leadership style and the global perception of his policies. It also noted the presence of international leaders in the mega event, underlining India's efforts to strengthen regional ties. It also noted the challenges that the alliance may face from Nitish Kumar and Chandrababu Naidu, who "have friends across the aisle" and "opposition will be wooing them".

The Guardian

The Guardian in its report highlighted the socio-political context of PM Modi's third term. The report included perspectives from political analysts on the implications for India's secularism and democracy. It also discussed the impact of PM Modi's policies on India's domestic and international standing.

Bloomberg

Bloomberg highlighted the grandeur of the oath ceremony that was attended by 8,000 guests including foreign head of states, business tycoons and Bollywood stars. It noted that it is the first time PM Modi will be sharing power while extending his leadership.