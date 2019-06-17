‘How many wickets down?’: Bihar Health Min asks during meet on encephalitis

Despite encephalitis plaguing parts of Bihar, state Health Minister Mangal Pandey couldn’t control the urge to ask for an update on the India-Pakistan cricket match during a meeting with central ministers over outbreak of the disease.

Seated beside Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and MoS Health Ashwini Kumar Choubey in the meeting that took place on Sunday, Pandey asked, “How many wickets have fallen?”

Someone replied, “Four wickets down.” On Sunday, India registered a thumping victory against Pakistan by 89 runs at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester.

In Muzaffarpur, death toll due to encephalitis mounted to 104 on Monday, officials said. According to official data, over 80 children have died in Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH), while 17 have lost their lives in Kejriwal hospital in the city.

Many families of those admitted have alleged irregularities and lack of medical facilities at the government-run institutions. Minister Vardhan also had to face public outrage during his visit to SKMCH on Sunday.

Apart from the outbreak of the disease, many parts of the state are grappling with intense heart which has claimed over 70 lives.

Both the state and central governments are stepping up efforts to combat the menace.

First Published: Jun 17, 2019 23:11 IST