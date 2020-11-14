e-paper
Home / India News / 'How much does he know about this nation?': Sanjay Raut in response to Obama's memoir

‘How much does he know about this nation?’: Sanjay Raut in response to Obama’s memoir

“A foreign politician can’t give such opinions on Indian political leaders; subsequent domestic political discourse on it is distasteful. We won’t say ‘Trump is mad’. How much does Obama know about this nation?” Raut said.

india Updated: Nov 14, 2020, 14:04 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Raut also said that the comments of leaders who said Obama’s remarks were accurate were ‘distasteful’.
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday denounced the mention of Rahul Gandhi as a “student eager to impress the teacher” in former US President Barack Obama’s upcoming memoir.

“A foreign politician can’t give such opinions on Indian political leaders; subsequent domestic political discourse on it is distasteful. We won’t say ‘Trump is mad’. How much does Obama know about this nation?” Raut said.

 

Publishers of Obama’s memoir, ‘A Promised Land’, said it provides insights into the dynamics of US partisan politics and international diplomacy. The New York Times has reviewed Obama’s memoir, highlighting the political leaders from around the world he has talked about.

According to The New York Times review, Obama has called Rahul Gandhi “a nervous, unformed quality about him, as if he were a student who’d done the coursework and was eager to impress the teacher but deep down lacked either the aptitude or the passion to master the subject.”

Congress president Sonia Gandhi and former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh also find mention in Obama’s memoir among other leaders. While Sonia Gandhi has been mentioned in the context of nobody talking about the “beauty of women leaders”, Manmohan Singh features as someone who “ comes across as having a kind of impassive integrity.”

